Ongoing education and talent development to meet future demand of expanding aviation hub

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet and CAE announced today the signing of a 15-year training agreement under which CAE will establish the Alberta Training Centre of Excellence (the Centre) for Aviation and Aerospace—a cutting-edge aviation training facility in Calgary, subject to customary contingencies. Slated to open in 2028, the 126,000 square foot facility will house eight full-flight simulators, with capacity for expansion, alongside cabin trainers and state of the art digital learning tools. WestJet will be the Centre's primary commercial airline customer and be the first to schedule initial and recurrent training for pilots and cabin crew on Boeing 737MAX, 737NG, 787 Dreamliner, and De Havilland Dash 8-400 (Q400) aircraft. In partnership with Mount Royal University (MRU), the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada to combine state-of-the-art training equipment with collaborative research and development initiatives.

"WestJet's commitment to being the first commercial airline customer at the Alberta Training Centre of Excellence is testament to our investment in our current and future WestJetters and in Calgary as an aviation hub," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group. "This 15-year contract is a significant commitment that will ensure our people receive the highest standard of training for years to come, and we're very pleased to join forces with CAE, a global leader in aviation training and fellow Canadian company, to bring this project to life."

"Today marks a proud moment for CAE and for Canadian aviation," said Matthew Bromberg, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Alberta Training Centre of Excellence represents what's possible when industry, academia, and government come together with a shared vision for innovation, safety, and workforce development. As global demand for aviation professionals accelerates, this centre positions Canada to remain at the forefront of training excellence. I am grateful to our partners for their trust and collaboration in shaping the future of aviation."

"We're honoured to take our longstanding partnership with WestJet to new heights and thank them for their continued trust and confidence," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE Division President, Commercial Aviation. "The Alberta Training Centre of Excellence marks a major milestone in CAE's growth in Western Canada and underscores our commitment to being where our customers need us most. This achievement is also a testament to the collaboration and support of our government and industry partners, whose contributions helped bring this vision to life. We look forward to welcoming pilots and cabin crew to this state-of-the-art facility, proudly supporting these professionals for the moments that matter."

A centerpiece of Calgary's aviation hub

This initiative marks CAE's expansion into Western Canada and anchors Calgary as a strategic hub for aviation workforce development. The high-quality training environment will support WestJet's growing workforce, as well as personnel from other carriers, and will also serve the next generation of commercial aviators from Mount Royal University (MRU).

The facility is also expected to generate new jobs in construction, education and training, and will support both WestJet and CAE's commitment to safety and operational excellence while driving economic opportunity and global connectivity for travel, trade and commerce.

Construction will begin later this year, with training operations and ongoing research and development initiatives launching upon completion in 2028.

Meeting the demand for aviation talent

WestJet's long-term expansion strategy depends on a robust talent pipeline, and MRU's collaboration with WestJet at the Alberta Training Centre of Excellence will expose prospective professionals to commercial aviation through an Airline Transition Program (ATP) to be launched soon. The program will combine specialty training for MRU aviation students from WestJet with allocated simulator training time at the facility.

CAE will lead the design, development, and ongoing operation of the Centre, with MRU taking a leading role as the primary post-secondary collaborator by contributing academic research expertise and supporting mentorship and career-integrated student learning opportunities in partnership with both CAE and WestJet.

The agreement to develop the Centre of Excellence builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between WestJet and the Government of Alberta, signed in 2022, to drive economic recovery and growth through the aerospace, aviation and logistics sectors in the province.

Additional quotes

Government of Alberta – "The Training Centre of Excellence is about more than supporting one project. It is about securing Alberta's place as a leader in aviation for decades to come. From training pilots to advancing aerospace technology, Alberta is stepping up to ensure our province is not only keeping pace with global demand but setting the standard for excellence. Calgary will be recognized worldwide as a hub of aviation expertise, and Alberta will be known as the place where talent, innovation and opportunity come together to power the future of flight," said Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.

"Our government is excited to help make the Alberta Training Centre of Excellence in aviation and aerospace a reality here in Calgary. This investment is a result of our focus on making Alberta the best place to do business. Low corporate taxes, reduced red tape, and competitive incentive programs like the Investment and Growth Fund continue to attract world-class investments, support workforce development, create jobs, and grow the economy," said Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration.

Mount Royal University – "Mount Royal University is excited to partner with CAE and WestJet in shaping the future of aviation training, accelerating the path from first flight to a career in the industry. Through this collaboration, students will experience transformative opportunities—including advanced training programs, access to advanced simulators, CAE scholarships, and networking and mentorship from industry leaders.

Combining cutting-edge simulation technologies with integrated teaching and research initiatives will elevate our Aviation programs and empower the next generation of aviation professionals to lead with safety, innovation, and excellence," said Mount Royal University president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Tim Rahilly."

The City of Calgary – "Calgary is positioning itself as a national leader in aerospace innovation, and this $6.9 million investment marks a pivotal step forward," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "By developing local talent, advancing research and supporting industry collaboration, we're helping solve national challenges while building a more resilient and future-focused economy as Canada's inland port."

Calgary Airports – "The development and construction of the Alberta Centre for Excellence is a major step forward in establishing Calgary and Alberta as a leader in critical aviation infrastructure," says Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO of Calgary Airports. "Envisioned at Calgary Airports, it will be a cornerstone in YYC AeroNex, a future-focused network of facilities that connects technology, innovation, infrastructure and education to transform our local economy and build the next generation of aviation professionals."

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund – "Today marks another important step in making our city and our region an aviation hub. The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), along with our partners at the Government of Alberta, CAE, WestJet, and Mount Royal University, is committed to help build the aviation workforce of tomorrow. Through OCIF, we're helping do what Calgary does best: connecting bold ideas with the right people together to make amazing things happen and to build a strong, resilient economic future for our city." said Brad Parry, CEO and President, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

About Mount Royal University

Mount Royal University is one of Canada's top destinations for undergraduate studies. It offers small class sizes and personalized student services within a scholarly community renowned for academic excellence and a focus on teaching and learning. Founded in 1910, Mount Royal remains dedicated to the success of its students. Today, more than 15,000 students choose from 13 bachelor's degrees and 38 majors. More than 110,000 Mount Royal alumni are contributing to their communities worldwide.

