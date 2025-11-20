MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the signing of a worldwide cooperation agreement that positions CAE as Saab's preferred supplier for select training and simulation requirements related to its GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and other platforms. This partnership also includes an agreement specific to Canada to jointly pursue Canada's AEW&C program.

In the picture (left to right): Matthew Bromberg, President and CEO, CAE; Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab (CNW Group/CAE Inc.)

"The agreement between Saab and CAE sets the stage for global AEW&C training franchise anchored in Canada," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO, CAE. "As Canada's trusted defence partner, CAE's advanced training and simulation expertise is vital to the mission and operational readiness of defence forces in Canada and around the world. Today's announcement reflects years of trust and joint success with Saab and responds to an evolving geopolitical landscape that demands stronger, integrated partnerships."

Saab's President and CEO, Micael Johansson, said the agreement underscores the long-term vision for expanding the capacity of AEW capability. "This partnership strengthens our commitment to GlobalEye customers and reinforces our strategy to deliver world-leading airborne early warning capabilities with best-in-class training. CAE is a trusted partner with unmatched expertise of training solutions, and together we will increase the operational readiness for Airborne Early Warning platform users around the world."

Under the global cooperation agreement, CAE will offer simulation-based training solutions in support of Saab's international GlobalEye campaigns, as well as other AEW&C programs for the Saab platforms. The collaboration will leverage CAE's expertise in advanced integrated training systems, encompassing the development and delivery of flight training devices and integrated mission platforms, as well as a modern training ecosystem that combines digital content and a mission and training environment to replicate real-world operational complexity. CAE will also draw on its expertise in its global training centre network to provide pilot and maintenance training services, ensuring operational excellence across AEW&C platforms.

In addition, this agreement includes a cooperation focused on Canada's AEW&C program. This agreement will combine Saab's leadership in airborne surveillance with CAE's proven training and simulation capabilities to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to Canada's requirements. These activities could generate significant economic growth and create high-value jobs across Canada, strengthening the country's defence sector, building on local expertise, driving the development of new intellectual property in surveillance platforms and expanding Canada's innovation footprint in this critical domain.

This agreement unites two defence industry leaders to advance GlobalEye AEW&C capabilities worldwide and in Canada. Saab's GlobalEye platform integrates a suite of active and passive sensors for multi-domain surveillance, while CAE ensures training systems evolve alongside platform capabilities to meet current and future operational requirements.

Canada and Sweden share a strong relationship as northern nations and NATO allies, collaborating through the Arctic Council and benefitting from expanding trade and investment through agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness--today and tomorrow.

Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report

Follow us on X: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

Trade Media:

Jessica Shergill, Director, Marketing Operations

+1-514-264-9672, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.