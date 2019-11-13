WestJet and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada unite to share kindness

"Caring WestJetters continue to go above and beyond to create magical and meaningful experiences for Boys and Girls Clubs across the country," said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. "Through their kindness came inspiration from the Gilbert Park Club members to celebrate the joy and positive impact that even the smallest act can bring to a community. We hope that this video inspires Canadians to share a little extra kindness with each other today and every day."

Since 2007, WestJetters and WestJet Cares for Kids partner Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada have worked together to transform the experiences of youth across the country. For the last seven years, WestJetter volunteers have organized annual holiday events and initiatives at Canadian Clubs from coast-to-coast. Throughout the year, WestJet supports Boys and Girls Clubs across Canada with the gift of flight ensuring youth can access leadership opportunities, reducing administrative expenses and enhancing fundraising initiatives.

"WestJet continues to be an incredibly caring and kind partner with WestJetters dedicating their time and energy to meet the specific needs of our Clubs," said Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. "The Gilbert Park Club is in a neighbourhood in Winnipeg where life can be a bit more difficult, especially during this time of the year. WestJetters have put kindness first, ensuring that the children and families in Gilbert Park, and in similar communities across Canada, can experience the magic and wonder of the holiday season, as every family should. Thank you, WestJet."

To find out more about WestJet Cares for Kids and its partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Canada click here. For information on Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada visit their website at bgccan.com.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @BGCCAN.

