WestJet adds new non-stop route connecting Kelowna and Toronto to winter schedule

Return of service connecting two cities comes just in time to support business and leisure travel to and from Okanagan region through winter season

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the addition of non-stop service between Kelowna and Toronto to the airline's 2023/24 winter schedule. Operating twice weekly, WestJet's winter service between Kelowna and Toronto will begin November 5, 2023.

"WestJet is pleased to offer enhanced connectivity between Kelowna and Toronto now on this winter which will provide a convenient and affordable travel option for our guests travelling between these two cities for business or leisure," said Jane McCurdy, WestJet Director, Network Planning and Alliances. "The addition of this new route to our winter schedule, is a further continuation of our growth strategy's focus on providing non-stop service connecting eastern and Western Canada twelve months of the year."

Details of WestJet's winter service between Kelowna and Toronto

Route Days of Week Depart Arrive Kelowna – Toronto Monday & Friday 10:00 a.m. 5:13 p.m. Toronto – Kelowna Sunday & Thursday 7:30 p.m. 9:24 p.m.



Reaffirming its commitment to providing connectivity from Eastern to Western Canada as part of the airline's growth strategy, the addition of service between Kelowna and Toronto marks WestJet's nine non-stop routes from Kelowna and 40 non-stop routes from Toronto as part of its upcoming winter schedule.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

