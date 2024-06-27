WestJet acknowledges the Minister of Labour's direction for final binding first contract arbitration with AMFA

Airline confirms labour action has been avoided and no additional flights will be cancelled

CALGARY, AB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today, received confirmation that the Minister of Labour has directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to assist WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) in reaching a first collective agreement. The CIRB confirmed receipt and has taken actions to start the process.

WestJet and AMFA will enter final binding arbitration to resolve the outstanding terms of the collective agreement. The airline acknowledges the Minister's direction to secure industrial peace, and AMFA has confirmed they will abide by the direction. Given this, a strike or lockout will not occur, and the airline will no longer proceed in cancelling flights.

"With the government's actions, the summer travel plans of Canadians have been protected and we have a path to resolution," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "We recognize the significant impact the initial cancellations continue to have on our guests and our people, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we resume operations."

WestJet is ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, while ensuring the highest degree of safety. Guests are encouraged to continue checking the status of their flights before departing for the airport.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

