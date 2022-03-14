WestJet accelerates Alberta's recovery with 2022 summer schedule

Alberta set to lead Canada's travel and tourism rebound as airline restores network to pre-pandemic levels

WestJet investing in Alberta's connection to global and business economies with non-stop routes to London Heathrow, Gatwick, Rome, Paris and Dublin

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today released its 2022 summer schedule, announcing the full restoration of the airline's service levels across Alberta to pre-pandemic levels. WestJet's summer schedule from Alberta will see 180 daily departures from Calgary and Edmonton to 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations during peak travel months.

"The restoration of our network marks a major milestone in WestJet and Alberta's recovery as we rebuild our network and strengthen critical connections to global hubs and business economies," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "After two years of unprecedented challenges, we're proud that Alberta will lead the recovery of Canada's travel and tourism industry. As Alberta's homegrown airline, we continue to make investments to better serve our guests and look forward to offering more options for visitors to experience the vibrancy of what Alberta has to offer."

Enhancing Alberta's global travel and tourism pipeline

After a two-year delay, WestJet is set to launch its long-awaited service to Rome, Italy on May 7, 2022. The airline will also introduce new non-stop service to London Heathrow beginning on March 26, 2022.

WestJet's investments in transatlantic flying from Calgary International Airport will see the airline increase the critical tourism pipeline between Alberta and Europe by 43 per cent when compared to 2019, supported by new routes and increased non-stop options to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin.

"This is welcome news for travellers and for the entire travel industry as WestJet leads the way on economic recovery," said Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. "Travellers can count on YYC Calgary International Airport to scale up operations alongside WestJet to ensure travellers have safe, efficient access to destinations in Alberta and overseas."

Route Peak Frequency Start Date Calgary – London Heathrow 4x weekly March 26, 2022 Calgary – London Gatwick 5x weekly May 1, 2022 Calgary – Paris 5x weekly May 1, 2022 Calgary – Rome 3x weekly May 7, 2022 Calgary – Dublin 3x weekly May 8, 2022

Investing in regional and domestic air travel

This summer, Albertans will benefit from enhanced connectivity throughout the region and across Canada. At its peak, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations, restoring 94 per cent of its pre-pandemic routes with more than 600 daily departures network wide. Domestic highlights of WestJet's summer schedule feature an 88 per cent increase in regional connectivity province wide. WestJet provides more than half of all seats across Alberta and together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Swoop give Albertans more options, to more destinations than any other airline.

WestJet's Alberta service:

Calgary : 142 daily departures, 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations

: 142 daily departures, 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations Edmonton : 38 daily departures, 15 domestic and two transborder destinations

: 38 daily departures, 15 domestic and two transborder destinations Grande Prairie : multiple daily flights to Calgary and Edmonton

: multiple daily flights to and Fort McMurray : multiple daily flights to Calgary and Edmonton

: multiple daily flights to and Lethbridge , Lloydminster , Medicine Hat : multiple daily flights to Calgary

Enhancing transborder connectivity

As part of its summer schedule, WestJet will launch previously delayed non-stop service between Calgary and Boston on June 30, 2022. The airline will also reintroduce and enhance service to 16 popular transborder business and leisure destinations.

Route Peak Frequency Start Date Calgary – Nashville 3x weekly March 17, 2022 Calgary – Denver 2x weekly May 22, 2022 Calgary – Boston 3x weekly June 30, 2022 Calgary – New York (JFK) 4x weekly Already in service Calgary – Portland 2x daily Already in service Calgary – Orlando 3x weekly Already in service Calgary – Phoenix 2x daily Already in service Calgary – Los Angeles 2x daily Already in service Calgary – San Diego 4x weekly Already in service Calgary – Palm Springs 5x weekly Already in service Calgary – San Francisco 2x daily Already in service Calgary – Orange County 3x weekly Already in service Calgary – Las Vegas 3x daily Already in service Calgary – Atlanta 1x daily Already in service Calgary – Houston 2x daily Already in service Calgary – Seattle 2x daily Already in service Edmonton – Los Angeles 4x weekly Already in service Edmonton – Las Vegas 4x weekly Already in service

