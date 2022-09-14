Any Time of the Day Can Be Baconator Time with Wendy's Baconic Fall Lineup

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Baconator® fans rejoice! Wendy's® announces its Baconic Fall Lineup with addition of the new Blazin' Baconator, available now for a limited time* in Canadian restaurants. With the new Baconic Fall Lineup fans will have the opportunity to bite into their favourite sandwich at any time of the day – a Breakfast Baconator™ to get the morning started, a classic Baconator to satisfy lunchtime cravings or the new Blazin' Baconator when in the mood to spice things up.

Wendy's Baconic Fall Lineup (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

"The Blazin' Baconator turns up the heat a notch and brings a spicy kick to the Baconator, allowing customers to get the same, original flavours they know and crave but with added spice," said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "The Blazin' Baconator features a half-pound** of fresh Canadian beef***, melted cheddar cheese with a jalapeño kick, six strips of mouth-watering spicy caramelized Applewood smoked bacon and sweet-heat-seasoned mayo, served on a premium bun – you'll be craving sweet heat all day long."

Wendy's makes it easy for fans to order freshly prepared, craveable food via Wendy's mobile app, available for download in the App Store and on Google Play. To try the new Blazin' Baconator, you can place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, order in-restaurant at your closest Wendy's, or get it delivered using providers such as SkipTheDishes and UberEats.

There are no excuses not to enjoy a Baconator at any time of the day. Is your favourite the Breakfast Baconator, the classic Baconator, or will the Blazin' Baconator come in to spice up your order?

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

*Available for a limited time from September 12-October 9, 2022, at Wendy's restaurants in Canada.

**Approximate weight before cooking.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Marcy McMillan, [email protected]; Michaela DiMarcantonio, [email protected]