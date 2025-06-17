The new Takis Fuego Meal is available in Canadian restaurants starting June 30

BURLINGTON, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Meet this summer's fiercest duo: Wendy's® iconic Spicy Chicken Sandwich and fan-favorite snack brand Takis® join forces to create the limited-time Takis Fuego™ Meal, which features the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and Takis-inspired Fuego™ Fries. Wendy's fans can get their hands on the collaboration in U.S. restaurants on June 20 in Canada restaurants starting June 30.

Wendy’s and Takis Turn Up the Heat with a Flavour-Packed Collaboration (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

Wendy's is giving fans a whole new take on Takis, combining Wendy's perfectly seasoned Spicy Chicken filet with Chili Lime Sauce, a creamy corn spread and, of course, topped with crushed Takis Fuego chips to create a one-of-a-kind sandwich that is equal parts spicy, crunchy and savoury. The Takis takeover doesn't stop there! Fans can shake up their meal with Wendy's new Fuego Fries, inspired by Takis, taking Wendy's classic Hot & Crispy Fries and tossing them in a tangy chili lime seasoning – perfect for sharing... or not. Available as the Takis Fuego Meal or a la carte, heat seekers can add even more Takis punch to their meal with a bag of Takis Fuego® chips that are only available in the Takis Fuego Meal while supplies last*.

"At Wendy's, we know how to keep things spicy, and we love serving up fresh, famous collaborations that tap into consumers passion points, which made this partnership with snacking favourite, Takis, a no brainer," said Liz Geraghty, International Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "As consumers lean into spicy food trends, our limited-time meal turns up the heat and flavour intensity in a way consumers can only experience at Wendy's!"

"We are beyond excited to join forces with Wendy's, a powerhouse brand that shares our passion for Intensity and Flavour." said Sandra Kirkpatrick, U.S. Sr. Director of Marketing at Takis. "Takis fans are known for turning up the flavour—and now, we're taking it to the next level with Wendy's. We've seen how our fans love adding Takis chips to everything, and together, we're delivering a spicy, unforgettable experience that's made for heat seekers. Get ready to taste the thrill!"

Flavour fiends can find their closest Wendy's restaurant using the Wendy's Restaurant Locator in the U.S. and Canada. This collaboration is one heat wave fans won't want to miss!

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com/en-ca. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT TAKIS®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis® snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Chippz, Takis® Kettlez and Takis® Crisps And Takis® Hot Nuts. Visit us at www.Takis.us.

*Takis Fuego® chips are only available in the meal and while supplies last.

** Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

