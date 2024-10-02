Two iconic squares join forces to launch Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahoy! In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Wendy's® and Paramount are partnering to launch Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab,* which includes a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty®. Available nationwide in the U.S., Canada and Guam beginning Tuesday, October 8, the Krabby Patty Kollab menu items are worth the wait for both "SpongeBob SquarePants" fans and Wendy's customers alike.

Fans have eagerly speculated and imagined how this iconic patty might taste, and Wendy's is bringing its Krabby Patty Kollab Burger to land for a limited time, best paired with a first-of-its-kind Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger is Wendy's take on the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom, available starting October 8 in restaurants nationwide and on the Wendy's app.

The Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab includes:

Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: Wendy's Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl** – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation.

Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy's take on a Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef,*** two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.

"In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy's is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!"

Wendy's is partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount as the exclusive national QSR brand in "The Krabby Patty Kollab," a program that will bring food items inspired by the iconic "SpongeBob SquarePants" Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever.

"'The Krabby Patty Kollab' marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th anniversary celebration of 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before," said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio. "Wendy's pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we're looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence."

Fans in Los Angeles can enjoy an exclusive first bite of Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Meal on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8 through an immersive Wendy's drive-thru experience in Panorama City. All other landlubbers across the U.S. and Canada can snag the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty in Wendy's restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy's mobile app beginning October 8. Order up!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef***, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

Follow @SpongeBob and @Nickelodeon for more information and nautical nonsense.

ABOUT NICKELODEON:

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

*Available for a limited time only participating Wendy's.

**Natural pineapple flavor with other natural flavors.

***Approximate weight before cooking. Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

