Wellness Essentials At Your Fingertips: Skip Welcomes Rexall to Its Retail Lineup Just in Time for Summer!

Rexall and Skip are helping Canadians make the most of their summer moments by delivering same-day pharmacy offerings

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ready to soak up the sun and keep the good vibes rolling all summer long? With only 79 official days of summer, Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, has got you covered with the launch of Rexall as a new retail partner, offering non-prescription pharmacy essentials and more conveniently delivered right to your door.

Say goodbye to summer stress and hello to endless sunny adventures. From sunscreen to bug spray to everything in between - Canadians can choose from thousands of Rexall items, including personal care, health and beauty essentials. With Rexall on the Skip network, you can enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery, no matter the occasion!

In response to consumer demand, Skip's retail offerings are growing faster than ever. With the addition of Rexall, Skip continues to be a go-to destination for restaurant, retail, and grocery items. From snacks, gifts, pet care, and expanded pharmacy essentials, Skip is your one-stop-shop for all things summer.

"In line with our ambition to provide Canadians with unparalleled convenience, including essential health, personal care, and beauty products, Rexall is a fantastic addition to the roster of iconic brands available on Skip," said Paul Burns, CEO At SkipTheDishes. "Now Canadians don't need to worry about slowing down their summer plans, with quick and convenient Rexall delivery arriving right to their doorsteps with Skip."

Starting today, with more than 245 Rexall locations available nationwide across the Skip network, Canadians can place their order through the Skip app or website. Dive into summer with Skip and Rexall by your side!

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

