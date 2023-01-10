Wellington-Altus Welcomes Dennis Stewner to Leadership Team

WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), Canada's top-rated wealth management company*, has today announced further strategic changes within their executive ranks. With over $20 billion in assets under administration ("AUA"), in under 6 years since the company's genesis in April of 2017, Wellington-Altus continues to make strategic maneuvers to facilitate the expected aggressive growth trajectory of the business.

Trevor Coates, Executive Vice-President, and Chief Financial Officer had announced his intention to retire from the company in the Fall of 2022. The company used this as an opportunity to search for an executive-level replacement, with direct experience in discernible growth situations.

Today, Wellington-Altus is proud to announce that Dennis Stewner will join the firm as Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, subject to all regulatory approvals. Trevor Coates will continue to act in his executive role, on an interim basis, to support the transition over the coming months.

Dennis joins Wellington-Altus with over 25 years in Canada's financial services industry and has held several senior leadership positions within the industry, bringing expertise in financial and capital management, financial reporting and compliance, and scaling of operations. In his role, Dennis will be responsible for the overall finance and operating functions at Wellington-Altus.

"Finding someone of Dennis' pedigree at this time in our trajectory, could not be more serendipitous," says Shaun Hauser, CEO & Co-Founder of Wellington-Altus. "It gives me great peace of mind knowing Dennis has direct previous industry experience in his executive role for Wellington-Altus. Equally beneficial to the company will be Dennis' most recent experience where he was part of an executive team managing explosive growth for extended periods."

Dennis joins Wellington-Altus from People Corporation, a leading Canadian provider of group health benefits, where he provided executive leadership in his role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure at People Corporation, the company realized significant growth, with the company's market cap increasing from $150 million to $1.1 billion over 5 years. Previously, Dennis was Senior Vice-President, National Manager at National Bank Financial Wealth Management, overseeing the Canadian full-service brokerage business outside of Quebec. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Wellington West Holdings Inc. Dennis is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Manitoba.

"I am excited to join the fastest-growing wealth management company in Canada," said Dennis. "The company is well positioned to continue its rapid growth trajectory and I look forward to supporting that growth with my experience in financial and capital management and scaling operations."

In conjunction with the executive addition of Dennis Stewner, the company also announced that Gilles Belair has been promoted to Senior Vice-President of Finance and will be working closely with Dennis going forward.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth — the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful entrepreneurial advisors, portfolio managers, and high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2022 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Lisa Leveille, Vice-President, Marketing, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, 236.326.4139, [email protected]