Wellington-Altus leverages Conquest Planning's next evolution of wealth planning software to elevate the advisor and client experience

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) and Conquest Planning Inc. (Conquest) announce the launch of Conquest's leading-edge artificial intelligence wealth planning software to support Wellington-Altus advisors in delivering personalized wealth planning solutions to existing and prospective clients.

"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with a best-in-class platform to support our clients' evolving wealth planning needs faster than ever," said Michelle Connolly, Senior Vice-President, Advanced Wealth Planning Group, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. "The outcome is a solution that delivers personalized information with cross-generational appeal for our clients. It's the ideal intersection of sophisticated human wealth planning facilitation and powerful technology."

Conquest's proprietary algorithm uses client-tailored data to deliver, in seconds, ranked strategies from a broad universe of options. This enables Wellington-Altus advisors to provide meaningful wealth solutions faster and more accurately, including drafting projections during new client onboarding and stress-testing proactive strategies to address clients' life transitions.

"We are committed to investing in tools and technology that enable our advisors to be more efficient," said Jordy Chilcott, President, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. "This partnership is an example of how we, as an industry leader, continue to bring the best to our advisors and their clients."

Stacie Calder, VP Sales and Marketing, Conquest Planning Inc. comments, "It's a pleasure to partner with forward-thinking firms like Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. They are forging ahead implementing the next generation of advice delivery, modernizing both their partner and end client experience."

About Conquest Planning Inc.

Conquest Planning Inc. is the engine powering the most innovative financial advice technology across Canada. Conquest delivers personalized, prioritized financial planning strategies that help financial advisors and their clients see what possibilities exist for their financial future. They believe a goals-based approach to financial literacy, delivered through a human-centered, digital experience will increase the number of people who benefit from financial advice. Available in Canada and the U.K., Conquest was founded in 2018 by a team of financial planning and technology experts. To learn more, visit conquestplanning.com.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth — the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful entrepreneurial advisors, portfolio managers, and high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2022 Brokerage Report Card.

