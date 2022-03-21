Wellington-Altus Elevates Shaun Hauser to CEO and Jordy Chilcott to President in Strategic Leadership Moves

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTREAL, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), the number-one wealth advisory company in Canada,* is pleased to announce the appointments of Shaun Hauser to CEO, Wellington-Altus Financial, and Jordy Chilcott to President,** Wellington-Altus Private Wealth & Wellington-Altus Insurance, in a strategic leadership shift that seats the industry veterans in two of the firm's key executive roles.

Hauser has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and a proven track record of building and transforming successful wealth management companies. He previously co-founded Wellington West Asset Management and was on the senior leadership team at National Bank Financial. In 2017, Hauser co-founded Wellington-Altus, where his leadership and passion for innovation have helped propel the firm past $20 billion assets under administration.

As CEO, Hauser will continue to lead the firm's growth strategy through high-calibre recruitment while guiding the strategic direction and operations of the Wellington-Altus group of companies overall.

"Our firm's growth is skyrocketing, and it is my top priority to continue driving that strategic trajectory as CEO," says Hauser. "Every decision we make for the firm will continue to reflect the best interests of our clients and partners. That's what sets us apart as a destination for top industry talent."

Chilcott brings over 30 years of experience within the Canadian wealth management and financial services industry. Formerly the President of Sun Life Financial Global Investments, he joined Wellington-Altus in 2020 to manage its strategy and enablement teams, with a dedicated focus on enabling advisors to provide best-in-class wealth management advice to their clients. Previously, he held a number of leadership roles, including heading up Scotiabank's Global Asset Management business across Canada, Mexico and Asia and serving as President and CEO of Dynamic Funds.

As President, Chilcott will oversee Wellington-Altus Private Wealth and Wellington-Altus Insurance—groups that will benefit from Chilcott's deep expertise and experience in these areas. In addition to these new responsibilities, he also retains his role as Executive Vice-President, Wealth Strategy & Enablement, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

"The momentum we have as a firm validates why I joined Wellington-Altus just over a year ago," says Chilcott. "I look forward to continuing to build our business and our teams as we embark on this next phase of our growth together."

Soon to celebrate its fifth anniversary, Wellington-Altus continues to disrupt the wealth management industry by attracting Canada's top advisors who are looking for less bureaucracy and more freedom to put their clients first.

"I want to thank Shaun for his relentless dedication to our firm's success and acknowledge Jordy for the immediate and lasting impact he has already had on our business," says Charlie Spiring, Founder & Chairman, Wellington-Altus. "I am more excited than ever to be at the forefront of our industry alongside the very best in the business."

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2021 Brokerage Report Card.

** Pending required corporate filings.

