Wellington-Altus Again Ranked #1 Investment Advisory Firm in Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. announced today that its private wealth division, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., has again been rated the number-one investment advisory firm in the 2022 Brokerage Report Card, conducted by industry publication, Investment Executive—its third year in the coveted spot.

With an overall rating of 9.5, the incredibly strong results reflect the success of the firm's investment in innovation, as well as its client-focused approach and entrepreneurial business model.

"Maintaining our top spot in the Canadian investment industry demonstrates the value of what we are trying to accomplish, which is to build a firm of entrepreneurial advisors who simply want to do best by their clients, every time," said Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. Founder & CEO, Shaun Hauser. "Each and every one of our partners is in this together, collectively propelling our shared success and explosive growth."

The Brokerage Report Card measures Canada's top investment firms on the basis of several criteria, including advisor support, product selection and corporate stability.

This year, the firm received number-one ratings in 20 out of 30 categories including: receptiveness to advisor feedback, freedom to make objective product choices, business development support, social media support, and corporate culture. The firm also had top ratings for remote work & mobile technology support, client onboarding tools, and advisor's relationship with compliance department.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. continues to hold the highest net promoter score of 100—a clear indicator that advisors are engaged and happy to be building a home at Wellington-Altus.

"Our partners and employees are rallied around our vision to redefine what it means to be an independent wealth firm, and do an outstanding job working together to do the very best for our clients," added Jordy Chilcott, President, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. "That's the secret to our unstoppable momentum."

In speaking of the industry-leading performance, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. Founder & Chairman, Charlie Spiring said, "It is simply amazing to receive yet another stellar rating, which reaffirms to the industry what we are doing, and that we're doing it right. The best part is we're just getting started."

About Wellington-Altus Financial

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2022 Brokerage Report Card.

