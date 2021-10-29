Wellington-Altus Advisors Among Canada's Best in New Top Wealth Advisor Ranking

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) proudly announces that nine of the firm's investment advisors have been recognized on the Globe and Mail's inaugural ranking of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors, a new annual list designed to celebrate excellence in the industry and help investors identify what greatness looks like when it comes to financial expertise.

"It is no secret that Wellington-Altus is home to the best investment advisors in our industry and our multiple recognitions reinforce the calibre of our team," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & President, Wellington-Altus. "I am so proud of our winning advisors and want to thank them for the role they continue to play in the continued success of our firm."

Canada's Top Wealth Advisors is produced by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research, who jointly built ranking parameters to identify the country's best-in-class financial advisors. Winning factors include industry experience, client services, revenue trends, assets under management, and compliance records. An advisory board of senior leaders from Canada's financial services companies also weighed into the new program.

The entire firm would like to congratulate the 2021 Canada's Top Wealth Advisors winners from our Wellington-Altus Private Wealth team:

Charlie Spiring, Founder, Chairman & Senior Investment Advisor

Todd Degelman , Founder, Vice-Chairman & Senior Investment Advisor

, Founder, Vice-Chairman & Senior Investment Advisor Maili Wong , Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager

, Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager Craig Baun , Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager

, Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager Gord Love, Executive Vice-President, Senior Portfolio Manager

Rod Mahrt , Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager

, Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager Colin Ryan , Executive Vice-President, Senior Portfolio Manager

, Executive Vice-President, Senior Portfolio Manager Dean Bradshaw , Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor

, Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor Andrew Greene , Founder, Executive Vice-President & Senior Investment Advisor

All advisors were nominated by their firms, clients, or peers, and validated through surveys, due diligence interviews, and data verification.

"I am honoured to be in the ranks alongside my colleagues and friends at Wellington," said Spiring, a 2021 Top Wealth Advisor. "Our team's expertise and dedication to our clients are second to none, and it feels great to be recognized for that. Congratulations to everyone who made the list!"

As the top independent wealth management firm in the country*, Wellington-Altus is attracting Canada's top investment advisors and portfolio managers from coast to coast. If independence is your future, visit http://www.join-wellington.ca to connect with our Corporate Development team.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With nearly $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients.



*Investment Executive 2021 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

For further information: Sara Howe, Senior Manager, Communications, 647-966-7112 | [email protected]