Well-Known Corporate and Commercial Boutique, Feige Nawrocki LLP to Join Loopstra Nixon LLP July 1st

Loopstra has recently made a major push into the downtown core, announcing a merger with commercial lending firm Macdonald Sager LLP last week.

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP announced today that Feige Nawrocki LLP will join Loopstra Nixon LLP effective July 1st. The five-lawyer law firm has a 40-year history of serving some of Canada's most successful owner-managed businesses and family offices. Eric Feige, Managing Partner of Feige Nawrocki, commented that "Loopstra Nixon shares our commitment to excellence in both quality and service. We are thrilled to be able to serve our growing client base in our new platform." Eric Feige, Julian Papes and Gary Fung will join the firm as partners, Kristina Kalergis will become an associate. Julian Nawrocki will become strategic counsel to the firm as he steps away from full time practice.

Pictured: Michael Otto, Steven Ferri, Gary Fung, Allan Ritchie, Ian Scarlett, Reg Theriault, Quinto Annibale, Aaron Platt, Kristina Kalergis, Michael McWilliams, Jason Beitchman, Peter Saad, Matthew Thurlow. Front Row: Julian Nawrocki, Julian Papes, Eric Feige, Charles Loopstra, J.A. (Sandy) Nixon. (CNW Group/Loopstra Nixon LLP)

Loopstra Nixon Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie had high praise for his new colleagues. "Feige Nawrocki has been a notable player in the legal mid-market for decades and we're thrilled to be able to welcome them and their excellent clients to our fast-growing family. They share our commitment to excellence in the legal mid-market. Despite continued growth, we are hyper focused on maintaining a pragmatic and relationship driven practice." The firm has adopted an expansion strategy which will focus on adding teams and talent who share this collaborative practice strategy. This includes seeking growth in strong Ontario regional markets. The firm currently operates 4 offices across the GTA and is exploring potential expansion opportunities in Hamilton, Ottawa, London and Kitchener-Waterloo.

As of July 1st, the 100+ lawyer firm will have 43 lawyers in the downtown core in addition to over 60 lawyers across three other offices in the GTA.

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown in both its size and strength to posses unique and diverse skillsets that align with its clients and their businesses. Celebrating 50 years in Etobicoke, where its head oﬃce is located, the ﬁrm operates oﬃces in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan and Newmarket as well as US satellite oﬃces in Buﬀalo and New York City.

htps://www.loopstranixon.com/

About Feige Nawrocki LLP

Founded in 1989 by R. Eric Feige and Julian R. Nawrocki, Feige Nawrocki LLP is a Toronto-based law ﬁrm dedicated to serving the legal needs of the business community. With ﬁve lawyers, the ﬁrm oﬀers a wide range of corporate legal services to businesses and stakeholders across the GTA.

htps://www.fnlawyers.com/

SOURCE Loopstra Nixon LLP

