Loopstra Nixon LLP Renews Partnership with Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto for a Second Year

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP is proud to announce its renewed role as the Official Law Firm Partner of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Now in its second year, this dynamic partnership reinforces the firm's presence in Toronto's business and community landscape.

"Our collaboration with the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto represents more than just event sponsorship – it's a reflection of how we think and operate," says Peter Saad, Managing Partner of Loopstra Nixon. "Precision, speed and strategy drive success on the track – and in business. It's a natural fit."

Loopstra Nixon returns as the Official Law Firm Partner of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy (CNW Group/Loopstra Nixon LLP)

As an event sponsor, Loopstra Nixon will once again feature high-visibility brand placement throughout the grounds and along the thrilling 2.874-kilometre temporary track at Exhibition Place and Lake Shore Boulevard.

"We're thrilled to continue this partnership with Loopstra Nixon," said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. "The firm's forward-thinking approach and energy are a great match for the spirit of the Toronto Indy."

This year, Loopstra Nixon will once again sponsor the Radical Canada East team, including GTA native and professional racer Demi Chalkias, in the FEL Motorsports Emzone Radical Cup Canada. Demi is also a featured driver with Women in Motorsport Canada, and the firm's support reflects its broader commitment to equity and inclusion.

"Motorsports is one of the few arenas where outcomes are determined purely by performance," said Samantha Scimmi, Chief Operating Officer at Loopstra Nixon. "We're proud to support spaces where diverse talent thrives—on the track, in the legal profession, and across the business community."

"We're not spectators- we're participants," added Peter Saad. "This partnership gives us a platform to showcase what bold moves look like in action, and we're excited to build on the momentum we've created."

For more information, visit www.LN.Law.

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown to over 100 lawyers who possess unique and diverse skillsets. In 2023, Loopstra Nixon celebrated its 50th anniversary. The firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Kingston and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday which offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada. Since 2010, event fundraising has raised over $1 million for charity. As one of Ontario's largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world's fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Feb. 28 - March 2, 2025), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport (July 4-6, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, 'like' its Facebook page at @IndyToronto or follow the event on X at @HondaIndy and Instagram at @HondaIndy using #indyTO.

