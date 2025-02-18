Loopstra Nixon Elects Peter Saad as New Managing Partner; Allan Ritchie Assumes New Role as Chair of the Firm

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon is thrilled to announce that Peter Saad has been elected the firm's new Managing Partner. Following an eight-year tenure as Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie moves to a new role as Chair of the firm, providing support and guidance to the new MP and continuing to focus on the execution of the firm's growth strategy.

During Allan's leadership, the firm has grown from 40 to 118 lawyers and has experienced a fourfold increase in revenues and profits. The firm opened five new offices across Ontario, including one in Toronto's financial district, now home to over 50 lawyers. This expansion coincided with Loopstra Nixon's combination with Macdonald Sager LLP and Feige Nawrocki LLP in 2023. The firm also opened an eight-lawyer office in Vaughan's Metropolitan Centre. That same year, it became the first Canadian mid-sized law firm to achieve Mansfield Certification, recognizing its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

In 2024, Allan was named the Canadian Law Awards Managing Partner of the Year and one of Canada's 25 Most Influential Lawyers by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.

"I am very excited to work with Peter as he takes on this challenge. His leadership aptitudes and his obvious passion for what we are building has been evident since he joined our partnership. He has been a key contributor to our strategy and growth. Our partners are thrilled to start writing our next chapter under his leadership." said Allan.

Peter Saad joined Loopstra Nixon as a partner in 2021. Previously, he was a capital markets lawyer at Shearman & Sterling in New York City and Toronto and led his own successful law firm in the GTA before joining LN.

He leads the firm's growing Healthcare M&A Team and has a thriving corporate and commercial practice. Since 2023, he has served on the Executive Committee and as co-chair of the Finance Committee, while also contributing to the firm's Growth Committee. Peter is a strong advocate for LN's vision, mentoring lawyers and staff while maintaining an active role in the community Peter has been recognized by the publishers of the Chambers Canada Guide as a leading lawyer in the corporate/commercial category in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

"I am truly honored to continue working alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues at Loopstra Nixon. Allan's leadership has been instrumental to where Loopstra Nixon is today and where we will continue to go tomorrow. Our people are truly our difference, and it is this collective strength that makes our firm exceptional. Together, we will continue to soar, and the future of Loopstra Nixon is both promising and exciting. I am confident that through collaboration and our shared commitment to excellence, we will continue to build on our success." said Peter.

Peter will be supported by a six-member Executive Committee comprised of elected equity partners as well as the firm's C-suite leadership: Pat Carrano, CFO and Samantha Scimmi, COO.

"Peter takes the reins with the enthusiastic support of the firm's former leaders who will actively be there to provide the institutional knowledge gained from over 50 years of firm leadership." said former managing partner, Ian Scarlett, who oversaw the firm's growth from 15 lawyers to 40 lawyers during his tenure (2008-2017).

Scarlett and firm co-founder Sandy Nixon both sit on the firm's Executive Committee and maintain busy corporate law practices.

"It has been an incredible journey since Chuck Loopstra and I started the firm in North Etobicoke in 1973. I am energized by the crop of young and ambitious partners, like Peter, who share the same passion that motivated us to start this firm over 50 years ago. We are excited for our strong future." Said Sandy.

Peter's three-year term commences immediately.

