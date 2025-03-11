Loopstra Nixon LLP Recognized in the 2025 Top 10 Ontario Regional Firms

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Lawyer conducted a far-reaching analysis of the legal industry and is proud to recognize Loopstra Nixon LLP as one of the standout performers and celebrate their exemplary professional abilities and expertise.

Canadian Lawyer- Ontario's Top 10 Law Firms (CNW Group/Loopstra Nixon LLP)

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Lawyer shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Loopstra Nixon LLP fully deserve their place in these prestigious top 10 rankings. They are leading the way in the profession by providing a range of top-class services and being trusted partners to clients all across Ontario."

Canadian Lawyer's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit compiled the final winners list after the completion of a rigorous process, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research. The prestigious list of honourees was then matched with the Top 10 Ontario Regional Firms' precise criteria.

Loopstra Nixon is proud to be recognized among the legal industry's top performers. At Loopstra Nixon, success isn't just measured by growth—it's about impact. For over 50 years, the firm has built a reputation for bold, business-first legal solutions, an unwavering commitment to excellence, and a culture that pushes the boundaries of what a regional law firm can be.

Managing Partner Peter Saad highlighted the significance of this recognition, emphasizing the firm's drive to raise the bar and set new standards. "This recognition is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us. At Loopstra Nixon, we don't just meet expectations—we challenge them. We are audacious in our approach, always forging new paths and setting a higher benchmark for excellence."

Loopstra Nixon continues to redefine how legal services are delivered—combining deep industry knowledge with strategic insight to help clients navigate complexity and seize opportunities. The firm remains committed to driving meaningful results, fostering long-term partnerships, and staying ahead of evolving market demands.

This award is a testament to Loopstra Nixon's commitment to delivering business-driven legal strategies, fostering strong client relationships, and continuously evolving to meet the needs of the market.

About Loopstra Nixon LLP:

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown in both its size and strength to possess unique and diverse skillsets that align with its clients and their businesses. Celebrating 50 years in Etobicoke, where its head office is located, the firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Ottawa, Kingston and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

https://www.loopstranixon.com/about/our-firm

About 2025 Top 10 Ontario Regional Firms:

Canadian Lawyer asked readers to vote for the top full-service regional firms in Ontario. In the survey, which took place between October 14 to November 8, 2024, respondents were asked to rank up to 10 firms from a long list provided. They were also given the option to add a firm not included in that list. The respondents were asked to vote for firms based on their regional service coverage, client base, notable mandates, service excellence, and legal expertise.

To qualify for the list and be voted for, firms had to have offices in Ontario exclusively and offer a wide range of legal services, including corporate and litigation.

Voters ranked the nominees from 1 to 10, with first-place votes earning 10 points and points decreasing by one up to one point for a 10th-place vote. Points were added up and the firms were ranked accordingly.

The quantitative results were combined with the Lexpert peer survey results, where applicable, along with feedback from respected senior members of the bar.

SOURCE Loopstra Nixon LLP

For further information, please contact: Peter Saad, Managing Partner, Loopstra Nixon, [email protected], www.LN.Law