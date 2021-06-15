"As True North Sports + Entertainment celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, we can't think of a more exciting way to embark upon the next ten years of our organization's journey than with a partner like Canada Life, that shares the same community commitment and passion for our great city and country," said Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman of True North Sports + Entertainment. "We are proud to call the home of our Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Canada Life Centre and look forward to associating the Canada Life brand with exciting moments in hockey and entertainment."

"Today marks an exciting chapter for our company," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, Canada Life's parent company. "For more than 130 years, our companies have called Winnipeg 'home' and we're proud to be an integral part of the fabric of this community. We can't wait to continue telling our story to Canadians, and as a Winnipegger, I couldn't be more excited for this journey."

Mr. Mahon also noted that for Canada Life's more than 11,000 employees across the country, and specifically the more than 3,300 employees in Winnipeg alone, this announcement only further amplifies the pride they have for both the city and company. Whether they're cheering on the Jets or safely watching a world-class concert, they'll be reminded of Canada Life.

"We are thrilled to introduce Canada Life to all Canadians in this big and bold way and build on the momentum our company has achieved since moving to one brand in the Canadian market," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Canada Life. "We have a long history and deep roots in Winnipeg and we're proud to have our name on a place that embodies the heart and spirit of the city's vibrant community."

Mr. Macoun added that this is an evolution of the relationship between True North and Canada Life, both sponsorship-wise and philanthropically.

"Something that makes this partnership unique is that True North Sports + Entertainment shares many of the same values we do at Canada Life. We are connected by a shared sense of responsibility to give back and help build stronger communities, especially in the places where we live and work. By teaming up, we believe we can do more for the community and ensure that our efforts create positive change for the well-being of all Canadians," said Mr. Macoun.

While the name Canada Life Centre is effective July 1, 2021, it will take a number of weeks to replace the signage currently in place throughout the facility. Canada Life estimates that all new signage will be in place by September.

For media

Click here to download the following assets for use in your news stories (this content is in English only):

High-resolution renderings of Canada Life Centre signage

High-resolution videos of Paul Mahon , Jeff Macoun and Mark Chipman discussing this announcement

, Jeff Macoun and discussing this announcement Canada Life fact sheet

In addition, a virtual press conference with Paul Mahon, Jeff Macoun and Mark Chipman will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET. Please email [email protected] for the dial-in information.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

