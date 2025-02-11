Black leaders will come together to celebrate, share community accomplishments

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, Black Talent Initiative (BTI) is bringing their conference for Black leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, and professionals to Manitoba. IGNITE Winnipeg will be an inspiring and impactful one-day conference dedicated to amplifying the voices and achievements of Black trailblazers from different industries.

"IGNITE Winnipeg is about creating real opportunities for Black professionals to connect with industry leaders, gain actionable career insights, and access the resources needed to thrive", said Hildah Juma, Executive Director, BTI. "This event is a crucial step in expanding BTI's impact across Canada, ensuring Black talent in Winnipeg has the support and networks to achieve the unimaginable."

IGNITE Winnipeg is part of BTI's vision to create a landscape where Black professionals are positioned for success through mentorship programs, community building, career development resources, and advocacy for workplace diversity. The event aims to:

Spark conversation, fostering thought-provoking discussions about racial justice

Spark connections, amplifying the visibility of Black talent in Winnipeg and building networks and community

and building networks and community Spark change, inspiring the next generation of Black leaders by showcasing positive stories.

IGNITE Winnipeg's keynote speaker, Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, is a resident doctor in psychiatry at the University of Toronto and a vocal advocate for improving disparities in Black health and confronting institutional discrimination. Oriuwa has been named one of TIME magazine's "2021 Next Generational Leaders" and one of Maclean's Power 50. In 2021, Oriuwa was honoured in Mattel's #ThankYouHeroes campaign with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll made in her image to commemorate her contributions as a frontline healthcare worker.

Canada Life is proud to support BTI in their mission to spotlight and empower Black talent across Canada, and to be the presenting sponsor for IGNITE Winnipeg.

"Black Talent Initiative is leading meaningful work to support diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Life. "Through their flagship event, IGNITE, they are making more space for black voices to share their journey and inspire others. We are pleased to be able to help expand their reach to Manitoba with IGNITE Winnipeg."

IGNITE Winnipeg is free to attend and open to everyone who registers. The inaugural Winnipeg event is taking place at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Tuesday, February 11. To learn more, visit https://www.blacktalentinitiative.network/ignite-winnipeg.

About Black Talent Initiative

The Black Talent Initiative (BTI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering environments where Black talent can thrive. Through community building, strategic connections, and collaborations, BTI promotes equitable, anti-racist workplaces and supports the career advancement of Black professionals.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

SOURCE Canada Life

For more information, contact: Hildah Juma, Executive Director, Black Talent Initiative, [email protected]; Tim Oracheski, Vice-President, Communications, Canada Life, 204-946-8961, [email protected]