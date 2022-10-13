Weekly Eastlink series "Black Films that Teach" sets to premiere Season 3 with "The Queen of Basketball"

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Eastlink is proud to present, in partnership with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia and the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute, Season 3 of the weekly series Black Films that Teach.

"We are so pleased to be premiering a new season of Black Films that Teach," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "When the idea to develop a series that gives voice to Black experiences through powerful stories as part of our Community TV lineup was brought forward a few years ago, we knew collectively there was something special here. And there has been no shortage of incredible films and stories to share."

Hosted by Eastlink Community TV producer Morgan Jessome, Black Films that Teach showcases curated films from across the country as told through the lens of Black trailblazers, civil rights activists and groups, and youth and elder community leaders. Each episode features insights into the film through conversations with the filmmakers and community leaders.

Season 3 will kick off with the Academy Award-winning short film "The Queen of Basketball" by Ben Proudfoot and will feature the world premiere of the series' new theme song called "My Story" written and performed by the incomparable Reeny Smith.

Other films include "Still Here: A Journey to Triumph" by Wanda Taylor, "Michaëlle Jean: A Woman of Purpose" by Jean-Daniel Lafond, "Same Movie Different Cinema" by Harmony Adesola, and a series of short films by Israel Ekanem among many others.

"I'm so pleased to support and celebrate this locally-produced show that celebrates Black stories, culture and voices," said Ben Proudfoot, Academy Award Winning Filmmaker.

Russell Grosse, Executive Director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia had this to say about the new season: "We are so pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Eastlink through the sharing of these stories that help develop a deeper understanding of Black experiences and history and our diversity as Canadians. As Reeny's lyrics so eloquently deliver about these films: "I got a story to tell you. I got somethin' to say. You're gonna' hear my voice. Welcome to my story."

When the series first premiered in 2020, CEO of the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute, Sylvia Parris-Drummond, expressed, "There are so many powerful local stories that can feed knowledge and nourish action. The medium of engaging through film is an important aspect of that."

That sentiment holds true. When asked about Season 3 of Black Films that Teach, Ms. Drummond added: "There are many ways to engage, but I think in general, the opportunity to present these Black films in a very accessible way is an important contribution and I really appreciate that and the partnership that we have had with Eastlink."

Tune in this Sunday, October 16 on Eastlink Channel 10 and 610 at 8:00 p.m. AST for the first episode of Season Three's Black Films that Teach, sponsored by TD Bank.

