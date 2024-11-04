Eastlink Purchases Sunwire's home Internet, TV and Phone services in Sudbury, Timmins and surrounding areas

SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastlink is pleased to confirm the purchase of Sunwire's home Internet, TV and Phone Services reflecting the company's continued investment in and commitment to Ontario.

"We are pleased to welcome Sunwire customers to the Eastlink family," said Jeff Gillham, CEO. "They have our commitment that we will work hard, every day, to earn their business as we continue to invest, grow and build on the products and services we offer with the care and excellence to customer service for which we have become known."

Sunwire President & CEO, Jason Legault, had this to say about the sale of Sunwire's home Internet, TV and Phone business: "Eastlink has a strong record of service and operational excellence in the communities it serves, which gives me confidence that they are the right company to take over this part of the business. Sunwire will continue to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our business customers as we put all our focus towards our SolSwitch Communications Platform, Cybersecurity & IT, structured cabling and business internet."

Eastlink is a Canadian family owned and operated telecommunications company that has invested over $180M in Northern Ontario over the past decade ($75M over the past 5 years) to connect hundreds of communities across Ontario and Northern Ontario, with high speed internet and other advanced communications services powered by the company's fibre network.

About Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

About Sunwire

Sunwire is based out of Sudbury, Ontario operating for over 15 years in all areas of telecommunications including voice & phone infrastructures, network engineering, software development, cybersecurity & IT and structured cabling. Originally founded as a software development firm, Sunwire achieved early success by developing the SolSwitch – a state-of-the-art, fully customizable and scalable cloud communications platform.

