Eastlink announces support for Lewin-LaFrance journey to the Olympics

HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced today a four-year partnership with 49erFX sailors and sisters, Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance as they set sail for the 2028 Olympics in LA.

Georgia and Antonia Lewin-LaFrance. Photo Credit: Alexia Lahoud (CNW Group/EastLink)

QUOTE FROM EASTLINK:

"We are thrilled to team up with the Lewin-LaFrance sisters," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "We share a deep connection to family and to Atlantic Canada making this partnership a natural fit. Antonia and Georgia are truly inspiring; their sailing journey as sisters and teammates reflects the power of hard work, lessons learned and never giving up. We're proud to support them and help enable them to focus on their drive to become Olympic champions. We'll be cheering them on every step of the way."

QUOTE FROM LEWIN-LAFRANCE SAILING:

"We're incredibly proud to be ambassadors for Eastlink, a company with deep Atlantic Canadian roots and a long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence, and community. As a family-owned business, Eastlink represents the kind of values we aspire to in our Olympic campaign — hard work, humility, and impact that extends beyond performance. Their support is a major vote of confidence in our journey toward the 2028 Olympic Games, and we're honored to carry their name as we represent Nova Scotia, Atlantic Canada, and Canada on the world stage."

Eastlink has been supporting young people in sport for decades, including empowering women in sport and helping to create opportunities for athletes across multiple sports at every level.

This is a four-year, multi-faceted sponsorship that includes a financial contribution, in-kind services as well as ongoing marketing and promotional support.

About Lewin-LaFrance Sailing: Hailing from Chester, Nova Scotia, Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance have been sailing for most of their lives and teamed up in 2018. They have become one of the fastest teams in the world and most recently won a bronze medal in the 2025 Sailing Grand Slam series in France. For more, visit Lewin-LaFrance Sailing

About Eastlink: Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves. eastlink.ca

SOURCE EastLink

Jill Laing, [email protected], 902.488.5283