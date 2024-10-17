Eastlink debuts 2 brand new, homegrown series on Eastlink Community TV

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastlink is proud to debut two brand new Community TV documentary series next week as part of its fall premiere showcasing inspiring stories from successful local entrepreneurs and community heroes.

"We are so pleased to introduce these fresh, new programs to our Eastlink Community TV lineup," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "As a company deeply rooted in communities across Atlantic Canada, we're proud to share these powerful and inspirational stories with our customers."

Titans of Business hosted by Bruce Rainnie Showing Up with Nancy Regan hosted by Nancy Regan

Titans of Business, hosted by well known TV personality and former CBC host, best selling author and CEO of the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, Bruce Rainnie, shares compelling stories and exclusive insights from successful local entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact on their communities.

Mr. Rainnie shared his thoughts on the series: "The guests on this program have such unique, personal stories to tell. The common thread, though, is that each started with a dream, worked tirelessly, overcame enormous challenges, and achieved remarkable levels of success. And what's truly inspiring is how the fire still burns! These 'Titans' are not finished…not even close!"

Showing Up with Nancy Regan - hosted by published author, former news anchor and Live at 5 host, professional speaker and one of Atlantic Canada's most renowned storytellers, Nancy Regan, features inspiring stories of unsung heroes and local legends from across Nova Scotia who are making their communities and the world around them a better, brighter, more beautiful place.

Ms. Regan had this to say about the heart of this series: "This series features people who are truly Showing Up - living authentic lives guided by purpose and passion rather than the expectations of others. I'm having an absolute ball meeting dynamic Maritimers and working with a world-class crew. We can't wait to share these uplifting, positive, and entertaining stories with the Eastlink audience!"

Both series premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 23 on Eastlink Channel 10 and 610 starting at 8:30 pm AST. For more on Eastlink Community TV's fall lineup, visit Community TV

