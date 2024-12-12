We're Next! Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025: $60.4M balanced budget, $5M legacy, Final sport schedule released, 500+ competitors

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is pleased to share an update on its progress Post this

From Feb 8 to 16, the world will gather in British Columbia for an inspiring showcase of resilience, courage and camaraderie on the road to recovery as wounded, injured and sick service personnel and Veterans compete in 11 traditional and – for the first time – winter adaptive sports.

"With less than two months to go to the Games, we're next and ready to share the unconquered spirit of Invictus," said Scott Moore, CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "Our goal has been to organize a spectacular Games, which are financially responsible with Invictus' infectious message of inspiration and resilience, and to leave a positive financial and adaptive sport legacy when we're done. We're proud to share our progress towards our goal and to invite everyone to be part of this extraordinary showcase of the power of sport in the journey of recovery."

"It's been exactly ten years since I came to Vancouver and Whistler and looked at the winter sport facilities and decided that it absolutely had to happen," said Dominic Reid, OBE, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation. "It's taken us ten years to get here, and what a fantastic Games the team has lined up. We're delighted with the progress that's been made – and particularly the incredible Opening and Closing Ceremony talent lineups – and all the progress in delivering winter sport for the very first time. Turn up, get a ticket, come and see it, it's going to be amazing."

BALANCED $60.4M BUDGET

The Invictus Games 2025 are being planned and executed on a disciplined and balanced $60.4M operating budget.

Revenues highlights $15 million each from the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia for a total of $30M , 50% of the total revenues $22.07M in contributions from 40 corporate partners $2.6M in contributions from individual donors via charitable partner, True Patriot Love Foundation

Expenses highlights A Legacy Fund of at least $5M to be managed by True Patriot Love Foundation and which will invest in programs supporting military members, Veterans and their families in British Columbia , across Canada and internationally $13,298,416 for Operations and Sport by using existing world-class sport and non-sport infrastructure $11,168,869 for Workforce, including staffing with a workforce comprised 90% of volunteers giving their time and passion to play their part in the Games' success $10,760,874 for Accommodations and Catering



A fact sheet on the operating budget is available at invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub.

LEAVING AN ADAPTIVE SPORT LEGACY

New winter adaptive sport equipment including 11 new sit-skis, mobi-mats to enable wheelchair users to access snow, and legacy biathlon equipment will remain in the community through a $368,000 Founders Pass Grant from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation. A wide range of new adaptive sport equipment will remain with local sport organizations – from sport-specific wheelchairs to sit-skis, sitting volleyball equipment and training, wheelchair curling equipment and indoor rowing ergs – through a collective $750,000 grant from ViaSport and Community Gaming Grants supported by the Province of BC. Whistler improvements including additional paved spectator areas at Whistler Sliding Centre and Whistler Olympic Park and a ramp at Whistler Sliding Centre.



SMART SPORT SCHEDULE

The full sport schedule has now been released and is available at invictusgames2025.ca/sports-tickets. It has been designed to ensure that:

Competitors can compete in multiple events (up to seven) while minimizing conflicts and ensuring fatigue management. Spectators can attend the Opening or Closing Ceremony and a sport event nearby on the same day. Popular events such as Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, and Indoor Rowing – the largest event with 361 competitors – are on weekends to allow more people of all ages to attend. The schedule has flexibility to adjust if/as needed given outdoor winter sport and the inherent weather considerations.



All sport events will be available to watch on broadcast and online so that Canadians and worldwide supporters can watch at anytime from anywhere. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies, along with sport event highlights, will be made available via Bell Media's TSN, Canada's sports leader, and CTV, Canada's most-watched conventional television network. Sport events coverage will be available on YouTube.

A RECORD: 23 NATIONS BRINGING 500+ COMPETITORS

In response to an invitation from the Invictus Games Foundation to its Member Nations, 532 competitors from a record 23 Nations will compete at the Games.

Participating Nations include three new teams — Afghan Unconquered, Brazil, and Lithuania as well as host Nation Canada. The bios for the 55-person Canadian team are available at SoldierOn.ca. Meet a selection of Team Canada competitors through the Team Canada! video series (TEAM CANADA 2025 - Dropbox).

A fact sheet on Competitors is available at invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub.

SPORT: A HOT TICKET

Vancouver sport event tickets offer pricing starting as low as $13.43 all-in for pool play and as low as $27.98 all-in for Centre Court finals. Tickets to Swimming and Wheelchair Curling have sold out and Wheelchair Basketball tickets are nearing sellout. Tickets can be purchased at invictusgames2025.ca. All Whistler sport events are free of charge and tickets are not required.

CEREMONIES: ONCE IN A LIFETIME

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony at BC Place on February 8 at 1 p.m. PT and the Closing Ceremony on February 16 at 6 p.m. PT are on sale at invictusgames2025.ca starting as low as $40 ($67.07 including fees) for Opening Ceremony and $61 ($89.05 with fees) for the Closing Ceremony, both affordably planned, timed and priced for all ages and interests.

The sensational Opening Ceremony headliner talent lineup includes Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau with one more global superstar to be announced. The star-studded Closing Ceremony headliner talent includes Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies, The War and Treaty and a Francophone performer to be announced soon.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to warmly welcome the world and give thanks for selfless service, the Ceremonies are a not-to-be-missed event that are expected to sell out well before the Games begin.

LOOK OF THE GAMES: A UNIQUE COLLABORATION

The Games visual identity is a compelling, highly visible example of partnership in action with the Four Host First Nations. The Games' name and logo, together with the brands' signature black, yellow, white and gray palette were teamed up with artists from each of the Four Host First Nations – the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations – to create the Games bold visual identity. It will be applied across all Games competition and non-competition venues, workforce uniforms and an exclusive collection of Games merchandise available online at shop.invictusgames2025.ca and select retailers. A selection of images of the Look of the Games applied to venues, uniforms and merchandise is available at invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub.

TEAM 2025: READY TO GO

The Games workforce includes 90 full-time staff and 1,900 volunteers undergoing final training and prep for their Games time roles.

Between 40 and 50% of staff bring previous Invictus Games or Olympic Games experience, including from Vancouver's 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Volunteers range in age from 18 to 86, hail from 18 nations and speak 36 languages, 280 (15%) are Veterans or are still serving and 400 are officials with local sport organizations.

Volunteer roles will support every area, including Sports, Operations, Media, Logistics, Transport, Accreditation and many more.

Team 2025 members will provide essential support to competitors, their family and friends and spectators, sharing the warm welcome, attentive care and enthusiastic spirit of the Games with everyone.

MEDICAL SERVICES TEAM

Led by volunteer Chief Medical Officer Major Dr. Paul Dhillon, all Games healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, paramedics, and medical volunteers – will receive advanced medical training tailored to meet the unique needs of the Games' wounded, injured and sick competitors. Specialized services such as physiotherapy, mental health support and much more are integrated into the Invictus Games 2025 medical offerings and are available to all competitors.

STAY TUNED FOR JANUARY

Unveiling of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 medals

Accreditation deadline for the anticipated 200-300 media attending the Games

Announcement of the final global superstar headliner for the Opening Ceremony

Final preparation of venues and host facilities

Rehearsals for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Final training camps for Team Canada and select other Participating Nations

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

SOURCE Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation

Media contact: Nick Lewis, [email protected], 778-731-1040; Olivia Frankel, [email protected], 604-505-1739