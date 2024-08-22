RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Four communities across the province are receiving upgrades to their water infrastructure after a combined investment of more than $7.6 million from the federal and provincial governments, and municipal partners.

This was announced by MP Wilson Miao, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Malcom Brodie.

Richmond will make upgrades at Minoru Park after a combined investment of more than $2.3 million from the federal and provincial governments and the City of Richmond. The project involves constructing a new stormwater detention pond, improving ditches, and installing a recirculating pump and a wet well to enhance the stormwater management system for increased storage and treatment. The improvements will help maintain cleaner waterways, minimize the risk of flooding, and enhance pathway connections around the lake, while promoting safety and comfort for visitors, fostering community connections to nature, and preserving local ecosystems.

Other projects across the province include rehabilitating a water storage reservoir and constructing a booster station in Hope, upgrading stormwater infrastructure in Harrison Hot Springs, and replacing a submarine water main in the Regional District of Alberni-Clayoquot.

"A brighter future for British Columbia starts with investments in critical water infrastructure. Today's announcement of close to $8 million for four water infrastructure projects in Richmond and across the province will protect our communities, safeguard local waterways and ecosystems, preserve critical infrastructure, and ensure the continuity of essential services. These projects exemplify our commitment to collaborating with our partners to build more resilient communities and enhance the livelihoods of Canadians."

Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investment in infrastructure that provides safe drinking water and improves stormwater systems, management and treatment is vital for communities like Richmond. I'm proud that all orders of government are working together to ensure communities across B.C. have sustainable water solutions that improve people's quality of life for generations to come."

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"For over four decades, Minoru Lakes Park has been an important and popular location for residents and visitors to enjoy nature in the middle of our growing city. This infrastructure funding has helped to support upgrades to make the park and lake an even more inviting location that is welcoming to people of all ages."

His Worship Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of the City of Richmond

The federal government is investing $3,078,883 in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $2,565,479 , and the municipalities are contributing a combined $2,052,846 and are responsible for any additional costs.

in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , and the municipalities are contributing a combined and are responsible for any additional costs. The Green Infrastructure Stream contributes to building greener communities by reducing air and water pollution, providing clean water, increasing resilience to climate change, and fostering a clean-growth economy.

Including today's announcement, over 133 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $554 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $384 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

