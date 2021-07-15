"In 2020, Saint-Laurent's administration continued its major efforts in waste management in pursuit of the ambitious objectives it had set. Nonetheless, the pandemic has had tangible effects on the residents' lifestyles. Accordingly, our annual report presents significant variances in the monthly data corresponding to the lockdown periods. For example, starting in the spring, the tonnage of organic and bulky items for repurposing increased, respectively rising by 21.04% and 32.47 %. At the same time, a 3.01% rise was noted in household waste, as was a 4.03% drop in recyclable materials. The year ended with a 4.42% increase in waste collected in all categories combined, and we have no doubt that these variances are due to the current situation and that deconfinement will bring these indicators back in line. What's more, a major step will be completed this fall with the launch of organic waste collection for buildings with 9 or more units and the ICI volunteers."

Alan DeSousa, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent

2020 highlights

The landfill bypass rate in Saint-Laurent is similar to the rate for 2019, or 36%.

A total of 36,619 tons of recyclable materials, all categories combined was collected in 2020 compared with 35,069 in 2019, representing a 4.42% increase.

all categories combined was collected in 2020 compared with 35,069 in 2019, representing a 4.42% increase. The tonnage of organic waste collected tremendously increased by 21.04%, climbing from 4367 tons in 2019 to 5286, which attests to the interest in gardening and cooking triggered by the pandemic. Having increased by 161% since being launched in 2015, organic waste home collection now serves 19,853 housing units, including 3800 which were visited by the Patrouille MO awareness patrol in 2020. These patrols noted that 51.02% of the homes visited make good use of their brown bins. This means that nearly 50% still need some tricks and tips to improve their participation. This significant increase in organic waste tonnage is expected to continue in 2021 with the introduction of collection at all buildings with 9 or more units as well as in the voluntary institutions, businesses, and industries (ICI) this fall. To date, 48% of residential housing is served by organic waste collection with the objective of achieving 100% in 2025.

The tonnage of bulky waste for repurposing considerably increased, reporting the biggest lift with 1228 tons in 2020 compared with 927 tons in 2019. This 32.47% leap demonstrates that a high number of Saint-Laurent households benefitted from the lockdown to discard unused items or replace their furniture. By participating in this collection, residents are choosing to responsibly dispose of these items because they are repurposed and not landfilled.

The tonnage of household waste increased by 3.01%, rising from 22,527 in 2019 to 23,205, an increase also partly caused by lockdown, which prompted many owners to carry out renovations, and a 0.9% increase in the number of housing units served by the collection, which in 2020 reached a total of 42,104.

The tonnage of recyclable materials dropped from 6751 in 2019 to 6479 in 2020, representing a decrease of 4.03%. This can be explained among other ways, by the "zero waste" trend that continues to gain in popularity and a drop in consumption since this tonnage significantly increased during the early months of the year before suddenly falling off.

The installation, in November, of 12 disposal bins for gloves and masks inside all municipal buildings, which led to the collection of 15,789 items during the first two months alone.



In conclusion, despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Saint-Laurent administration, like all borough residents, demonstrated their commitment to remaining an exemplary community and a model to follow with respect to waste management.

About Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

