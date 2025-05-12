With youth unemployment at 14.1% nationwide, skill-building jobs are a hot ticket in a competitive labour market

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are looking for new employees—some 20,000 of them—to help handle the summer rush, especially as more Canadians are planning road trips to explore our country. This announcement comes on the heels of the April job report from Statistics Canada that painted a concerning picture with youth unemployment at more than double the national average.

"I'm looking for employees who want to earn extra money and also learn skills they'll have for their entire lives," says Chat Sangha, an independent McDonald's franchisee from Edmonton. "McDonald's experience is a proven resume-builder and really is the best, first job. I love giving job opportunities to hard working students in my community and seeing them thrive."

More than just a paycheque: Crew learn valuable, transferable skills

As an employer of 1 in 10 Canadians*, a job at McDonald's is a launchpad for success in more ways than one. Whether it's a first job or part of a career journey, team members learn valuable professional skills in an inclusive environment that can be carried into future careers - like teamwork, leadership, agility, resiliency and decision-making.

McDonald's restaurants collectively are one of the largest employers of Canadian youth, and offer access to world class training programs and education to their employees, as well as opportunities through many scholarship programs.

Every job matters at McDonald's – it's a team

More than 90 per cent of McDonald's restaurants in Canada are owned by a local franchisee with deep connections to the community. That puts most new employees—70 per cent of whom are under 24—in the middle of a fast-paced, guest-focused and local team. The restaurants offer flexibility for shifts that fit family schedules and fun summer plans.

"It doesn't matter if you're preparing one of our iconic menu items in the kitchen or asking a guest to "Round-Up for RMHC" at the front counter, every job at a McDonald's restaurant is an important one," says Erin Moore, Chief People Officer, McDonald's Canada. "Equipping restaurant teams with essential skills that not only serve them well now but also pave the way for future career ambitions - no matter what your role, is a priority. Whether you're looking to kickstart your career or climb the corporate ladder, there is a team for you here at McDonald's."

Interested applicants can search for jobs at restaurants near them at careers.mcdonalds.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,450 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

