Throughout McHappy Day, Canadians showed up in remarkable numbers, turning everyday purchases into extraordinary acts of generosity. Each purchase made on Thursday May 8*, contributed significantly to the record-breaking fundraising total, showing how small actions can make a big difference to support families when they need it most.

At its heart, McHappy Day is a community event hosted by McDonald's Canada and its local, independent franchisees, driven by a commitment to the neighbourhoods and families they serve.

"Our franchisees are not just business leaders; they are community champions," said Michèle Boudria, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. "McHappy Day is a shining example of their dedication to growing and fostering strong community connections, and the impact we can make for families with sick or injured children when we come together."

The impact of McHappy Day

This year marked the 31st McHappy Day in Canada, bringing the grand total to over $111.3M raised to-date in support of RMHC across Canada and other local children's charities. These funds have played a critical role in enabling RMHC across Canada to support nearly 500,000 families with sick and injured children since 1981. The generosity of Canadians ensures that even more families can remain close to their child's hospital bedside, enabling parents to share precious bedtime stories and enjoy a home-cooked meal that provides comfort and peace, so families can truly focus on what matters most: caring for their child.

"McHappy Day is my favourite day of the year because it vividly illustrates the power of community and the life-changing impact of Canadian's generosity," said Kate Horton, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. "Thanks to the incredible support from our founding and forever partner, McDonald's Canada, franchisees, guests, and our national donor partners, we can continue to provide essential comfort and resources to families with sick and injured children, keeping them close when it matters most."

The impact of McHappy Day extends beyond a single day. Every day, McDonald's Canada along with its local, independent franchisees, and guests, support RMHC families through Happy Meal® and RMHC Cookie purchases†, coin box, and at point of purchase with programs such as Round Up. As of May 13, guests can also support RMHC families by making a $1 donation through the McDonald's app.

*A portion of food & beverage sales will help support RMHC® chapters and local children's charities across Canada.

†A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every Happy Meal® and every RMHC® Cookie helps support Ronald McDonald House® and Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs across Canada.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Canada

In Canada, two out of three families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill or injured. The impact of RMHC across Canada is far reaching as today, 1 in 4 Canadians have either stayed with RMHC or know someone who has. More than a place to stay, RMHC program locations across Canada give families the support and resources they need so they can focus on what matters most – caring for their child. The 16 Ronald McDonald House® programs provide out-of-town families with holistic support and services such as meal, mental health and wellness programming, while the 19 Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs provide a comfortable place for families to rest, recharge and fuel without having to leave the hospital. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,000 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,450 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

