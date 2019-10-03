Walmart Canada unwraps Top Toys of 2019

Canada's #1 toy shop1 delivers on the ultimate gifts for all ages, ensuring happy holidays at affordable, everyday low prices

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and for an early kick-off to the holiday season Walmart Canada today revealed its Top Toys of 2019.

The season's top toys are identified based on the biggest brands and market trends, making it faster and easier to pick out and buy this year's must-have toys. Walmart provides options for all of your toy needs this holiday season, including exclusive collections, both in-store and online.

"Walmart is committed to offering families a one-stop shopping experience, particularly during the busy holiday season," said Marc Ruffolo, director of merchandising, toys at Walmart Canada. "Our toy lists have helped us maintain our title as the number one toy shop in Canada, and also helps us provide the best options for parents to track down this season's top toys for their children at low prices every day and for all ages, stages or interests."

Top Toys of 2019 include:

Myla the Magical Unicorn™ (ages four to eight) Light up every day with Myla the Unicorn, a colourful and playful robotic unicorn designed to sing and play. Every day, Myla will share a positive message and a pat on her back will make her say her lucky colour. A magical adventure awaits with Myla!





Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby (ages three and up) Just like real-life, Baby Alive loves to eat, cuddle, nap and play with you!





Nerf Fortnite (ages eight and up) Play Fortnite in real life with this Nerf Elite Blaster, inspired by the popular video game Fortnite. Drop into indoor and outdoor Fortnite action with this motorized, dart-firing Nerf Elite Fortnite blaster!





L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls (ages six to 12) The O.M.G. sisters slay all day, with 20 surprises to unlock with each doll. Collect all 4 sisters and unbox new surprises with each fashion doll.

Top Toys Exclusive to Walmart include:

Toy Story 4 SHERIFF WOODY Deluxe Pull-String Action Figure (ages four to seven) Sheriff Woody is still the rootin' tootinest! Outfitted in his classic cowboy look, Woody's action figure can be paired with two of his buddies from the latest movie – Ducky and Bunny, both also available in-stores and online, exclusively with Walmart.





Ryan's World 3.5" Racer Track Set (ages three to nine) Experience a thrilling ride from the comfort of home with this racetrack, designed to keep your little one moving with a winding slide and equipped with its very own racer.





Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe (ages three and up) This large surprise-filled safe brings new fun to unboxing. Kids can use the key to open the safe and discover cool Ryan's World inspired surprises inside - each safe has over 50 fun surprises!





Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Unicorn (ages 12 months and up) Get ready for magical learning fun with the Bounce and Spin Unicorn from Fisher-Price! With easy-grip handles, a sturdy base and interactive buttons and lights, this ideal playmate also plays songs, sounds and educational phrases.

Top Toys under $20 include:

Nickelodeon Galactic Glitter Slime Kit (ages six and up) Keep busy hands occupied with this make-your-own slime kit, designed for easy and safe at-home use. Package comes with all necessary equipment – all you need to add is imagination.





Beyblade Burst Evolution Starter Pack (ages eight and up) Face off against an opponent with tops inspired by the hit TV show Beyblade, designed to burst on impact. Scan the code on Beyblade Burst top's Energy Layer to unlock the top and mix and match with other components in the Beyblade Burst app. Let it rip!

Top Toys under $50 include:

PAW Patrol, Ready, Race, Rescue Mobile Pit Stop Team Vehicle (ages three and up) The PAW Patrol are ready to race and rescue with realistic race car-inspired details, like a checkered pattern and sleek spoiler, and working wheels. This new team vehicle is equipped with everything the pups need to race to the rescue, without stopping!





Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs™ Families (ages two to 12) Give this adorable family its furever home by opening the box to reveal your mystery pets waiting to be rescued! Will you find a dog family or a cat family and how many babies is she hiding?





Cool Maker, GO GLAM Nail Stamper (ages eight and up) This at-home nail studio includes everything you need to decorate up to 125 nails of any size! With five trendy nail patterns to choose from – unicorns, cupcakes, flamingos and more – express your own unique style with this mix and match.

Top Collectibles include:

Blume Collectible Doll (ages three and up) Just add water and, like magic, a new friend will 'blume' right before your eyes! Collect all 22 and discover hidden surprises including a mini friend, sticker sheets, fashion accessories and a secret playset.





Rainbow Surprise™ Dolls – Rainbow Dream or Pixie Rose (ages five to 10) Make D.I.Y. slime fashions with Rainbow Surprise™ by Poopsie™. Unbox 20+ surprises including a gorgeous 14" doll with beautiful, brushable hair. Will you get Rainbow Dream™ or Pixie Rose™?

To add more joy to this holiday season, Walmart is launching its first ever national Spark a Miracle campaign to support Canadian children's hospitals. Between December 3-8, for every toy over $20 purchased, Walmart Canada will donate $1 to Children's Miracle Network®, up to a maximum of $200,000. Customers are invited to give back throughout the season by donating at checkout. This campaign furthers Walmart's initiative to encourage Canadians to share gifts that mean more than they cost this holiday season.

Walmart offers low prices on the season's top toys. Check out the thousands of toys available in-store and online at Walmart.ca/toyshop and follow along on social media with @walmartcanada to see even more toys available this holiday season.

