As Canadians' #1 choice to save on holiday shopping2, customers can stay on budget while finding everything on their list with ease at Walmart. Shop in-store or online at walmart.ca and get fast, free shipping on orders over $35*. Customers can now also add toys to their Walmart pickup order, getting everything they need from groceries to games with free 4-hour pickup** at store, making it more convenient than ever to wrap up their holiday shopping.

"Walmart Canada wants to bring families together this holiday season through the magic of gift giving," said Marc Ruffolo, Walmart Canada's Chief Toy Officer, "By offering the top toys at our everyday low prices, we want to ensure every child's wish on their list comes true. Our goal is to help Canadians save money during the holiday season and all year round."

Top Toys of 2021 include:

Must-Have Toys exclusive to Walmart include:

Must-Have Toys under $20 include:

Must-Have Toys under $30 include:

Must-Have Toys under $40 include:

Must-Have Toys under $50 include:

Must-Have Retro Toys include:

Spark a Miracle campaign returns to spread holiday joy



The third annual Spark a Miracle campaign will launch in November to support Canadian children's hospitals. For every Walmart Bear purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2021, Walmart Canada will donate $2 to Children's Miracle Network®, up to a maximum of $200,000. Customers are also invited to give back throughout the season by donating at checkout or online at Walmart.ca.

For more fun and engaging toys available this season, check out the Walmart toy shop and follow along on social media with @walmartcanada. You can also see Walmart Canada's toy catalogue that was launched today, here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, and on Walmart Canada's social media pages - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

