Oct 21, 2021, 06:00 ET
Canada's #1 Toy Shop1 offers ultimate toy assortment and convenience this holiday season
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The countdown is on. With 64 days left to shop for the holidays, Walmart Canada is kicking off the season with its list of the Top Toys of 2021.
There are options for every age group and price range, including exclusive collections, both in-store and online. Customers can shop top brands like L.O.L Surprise, LEGO, Nintendo and Marvel alongside STEAM-focused toys, family games, collectibles and a wide assortment of must-have toys at everyday low prices.
Walmart delivers convenient one-stop shopping experience
As Canadians' #1 choice to save on holiday shopping2, customers can stay on budget while finding everything on their list with ease at Walmart. Shop in-store or online at walmart.ca and get fast, free shipping on orders over $35*. Customers can now also add toys to their Walmart pickup order, getting everything they need from groceries to games with free 4-hour pickup** at store, making it more convenient than ever to wrap up their holiday shopping.
"Walmart Canada wants to bring families together this holiday season through the magic of gift giving," said Marc Ruffolo, Walmart Canada's Chief Toy Officer, "By offering the top toys at our everyday low prices, we want to ensure every child's wish on their list comes true. Our goal is to help Canadians save money during the holiday season and all year round."
Top Toys of 2021 include:
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Bat-Tech BatBot
- PAW Patrol, Chase 2-in-1 Transforming Movie City Cruiser
- VTech KidiZoom PrintCam
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course
- LetsGlow Studio
- Jurassic World Stomp 'N Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex
- VTech Get Ready for School Learning Desk
- Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Doll
- LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Spirit Queen
- Rainbow High Karma Nichols – Neon Green Fashion Doll with 2 Complete Mix & Match Outfits
- Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set
Must-Have Toys exclusive to Walmart include:
- Barbie Doll and Pink Convertible
- My Life As Poseable Hairstylist 18" Doll
- VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
- Little Tikes Cape Cottage Playhouse
- Scribble Scrubbie Dinosaur Set
- VTech Hover Pup
- Got2Glow Fairy Finder Jar- Rainbow
- Family Feud Canada Edition Party Quiz Board Game
Must-Have Toys under $20 include:
- Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Bakery
- LOL Surprise Color Change Dolls
- LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer 76186 Toy Building Kit
- Mini Brands Mini Market Dash Food Game
- Minecraft Fusion Figure Hex
- Mega Construx Barbie Malibu House Toy Building Set
- Style Squad Hype Hair - Floral Frenzy
Must-Have Toys under $30 include:
- LOL Surprise Tweens Fashion Doll
- Operation Game: Paw Patrol The Movie Edition Board Game
- LetsGlow Studio
- Cool Maker, GO GLAM U-nique Nail Salon with Portable Stamper
- Rainbocorns Fairycorn Surprise Series 4
- Crossed Signals Electronic Game - English Edition
- Tech Deck, Nyjah Skatepark X-Connect Park Creator
- Monopoly Crooked Cash Board Game
- Star Wars The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram
- Barbie Color Reveal Doll with 7 Surprises, Sand & Sun Series, Marble Pink Color
- National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set
Must-Have Toys under $40 include:
- New Bright RC 1:14 Scale Remote Control
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class 76382 Toy Building Kit
- GLITTER BABYZ Dreamia Stardust Baby Doll
- Thomas & Friends Trackmaster 6-in-1 Set Percy
- Dino Dig VR
- Fisher-Price Little People Load Up 'n Learn Construction Site
Must-Have Toys under $50 include:
- Barbie Extra Doll & Accessories Set with Mix & Match Pieces for 30+ Looks
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 On-the-Go Camper
- Present Pets, Princess Puppy Interactive Plush Toy
- Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster Motorized Electronic Basketball Toy
- Pokemon Squirtle Evolution Set
- Disney Princess Fold 'n Go Celebration Castle, Folding Dollhouse for Fashion Dolls
- Rainbow High Winter Break Skyler Bradshaw – Blue Winter Break Fashion Doll
- My Little Pony: A New Generation Movie Royal Racing Ziplines
Must-Have Retro Toys include:
- Polly Pocket Spin 'n Surprise Compact Playset
- Hungry Hungry Hippos Launchers Game for Kids Ages 4 and Up
- Lite-Brite Magic Screen Retro Style Toy
- Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition
- Deluxe Wood Jumanji Classic Retro '90s Game
- Care Bears 14" Plush - Grumpy Bear
Spark a Miracle campaign returns to spread holiday joy
The third annual Spark a Miracle campaign will launch in November to support Canadian children's hospitals. For every Walmart Bear purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2021, Walmart Canada will donate $2 to Children's Miracle Network®, up to a maximum of $200,000. Customers are also invited to give back throughout the season by donating at checkout or online at Walmart.ca.
For more fun and engaging toys available this season, check out the Walmart toy shop and follow along on social media with @walmartcanada. You can also see Walmart Canada's toy catalogue that was launched today, here.
About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, and on Walmart Canada's social media pages - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
1Source: NPD Toys Consumer Monitor 12 Months Ending June, 2021
