MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is teaming up with big brands Disney+, Expedia, Spotify, Journie Rewards and Fig Financial to offer its customers additional savings and special offers on a variety of products and services, exclusively on the Walmart app.

Existing Walmart Canada app users and customers who download the Walmart Canada app and sign up for a free account have access to five offers via the "Partner Offers" hub.

Savings for eligible customers* include:

Disney+ Get a Disney+ Standard annual subscription for the price of 10 months, plus a $12 Walmart gift card



Expedia 5% off select lodging, packages and activities



Spotify 4-month Spotify Premium free trial offer ($10.99/month after)



Journie Rewards (at participating Chevron, Pioneer, Ultramar, Fas

Gas and On the Run/Marche Express stations) Up to 10 cents off per litre every time you reach 300 points in Journie Rewards

Three $5-off car wash coupons

6 free coffee coupons Fig Financial Access to preferred Fig Financial loan rates

Up to $100 in Walmart gift cards with a Fig loan

*Download the Walmart app or visit Walmart.ca for more details, FAQs and to view the terms and conditions for each offer. Certain offers apply only to new customers.

"We've never wavered from our commitment to deliver everyday low prices to our customers. And with our new Partner Offers, we're excited to take that commitment a step further," said Laurent Duray, Chief Growth Officer, Walmart Canada. "The traditional savings our customers expect when they shop with us are now conveniently extended to when they book a trip, sign up for a streaming service, purchase gas or explore a new banking solution with one of our partners. It's a new way we're enhancing our customers' shopping experiences with us and continuing to help save them money so they can live better – whether they shop in store or on the Walmart Canada app."

"These additional savings through these special offers come at a time when Canadians have to make tough financial choices and cut back on discretionary spending," expressed Richard Siew, Head of Payments & Ecosystem Partnerships. "We're excited to continue expanding our Partner Offers and explore new partnerships to better meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Convenience and savings at your fingertips

In addition to Partner Offers, app users have easy access to a range of digital coupons in the "Coupon Centre" that lets them save on select everyday items (food, consumables, home, baby, toys and more), whether they shop via the app or in-store at self-checkout. Each app user is also given a unique Walmart Account ID. With a quick scan of the ID during self-checkout in store, customers receive an e-receipt via email and have their purchase reflected in their purchase history in the app. This keeps purchases in one place, making for a faster, more seamless in-store return process.

