BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Breakfast Club of Canada is pleased to announce that this year's Back-to-School fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada raised an incredible $4.3 million, including a $1 million corporate donation from Walmart Canada. The campaign took place in more than 400 Walmart stores and online from Sep. 21 to Oct. 24.

Donations and support are needed now more than ever, as in Canada, 1 in 3 children is at risk of going to school hungry. School nutrition plays a key role in the development of children and youth, to ensure optimal health, growth, cognitive development and well-being and to support learning and academic performance.

Walmart Canada is a long-time supporter of the Club's efforts to help give all children an equal chance at success. The generosity of Walmart Canada, its customers and associates will have an important impact on school nutrition programs across Canada, including in remote communities.

"For more than two decades, we've been proudly working with Breakfast Club of Canada to support breakfast programs to fuel students so they can learn and thrive," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "We recognize the importance of our fundraising campaign especially during these challenging times. A big thank you to our customers and associates for prioritizing fighting childhood hunger and for their ongoing generosity."

"The Club is honoured to be supported by Walmart Canada, a partner who understand the importance of providing nutritious breakfasts to children so they can achieve their full potential," said Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Government Relations Director at Breakfast Club of Canada. "Our close relationship with Walmart is a powerful way to spread the word about our organization and the work we do."

Since joining forces with Breakfast Club of Canada 21 years ago, Walmart Canada has donated and fundraised over $67 million. This partnership has been tremendously helpful to the Club in continuing to reach over 420,000 children through more than 3,000 school nutrition programs from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $650 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

