Breakfast Club of Canada Applauds Ontario's Agreement with Federal Government on National School Food Program

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Breakfast Club of Canada welcomes the new agreement between the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada to expand and enhance existing student nutrition programs in the province with an investment of $108.5M over three years.

Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Director of Government Relations at Breakfast Club of Canada, was present alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, Minister of Small Business, Michael Parsa, and Ontario's Minister of Education, Jill Dunlop, during the official announcement event held in Brampton, northwest of Toronto.

Today's announcement is part of the $1-billion National School Food Program investment announced in April 2024, and will allow Ontario to provide nutritious meals to over 160,000 additional students for the first year, starting this school year.

Following Newfoundland and Labrador and Manitoba, Ontario is the third province to sign such an agreement. Judith Barry stated, "I am confident that today will serve as a catalyst for many more agreements with other provinces. This announcement demonstrates the willingness of all stakeholders to provide the necessary nutrition for children as soon as possible. This is an important step towards fostering the well-being of Canadian families and ensuring the educational success of our children. We believe that accessing a nutritious breakfast at school is essential for a prosperous Canada."

The Honourable Michael Parsa, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services stated, "Ontario has a long and proud history of supporting both the Student Nutrition Program and the First Nations Student Nutrition Program. We are pleased to partner with the Government of Canada to ensure more children and youth across the province have access to healthier meals. This builds on our government's investment of more than $30 million in both student nutrition programs. With this partnership, we can help give more children and youth the healthy start they need to learn, grow and succeed."

Food costs remain high, leaving families and communities with difficult choices in the coming months. However, the prices of goods should not affect access to nutritious food or children's success in school.

Judith Barry further emphasized, "We are ready to work with all stakeholders to bring this program to life as soon as possible, for the benefit of the children. This is yet another indication that feeding children should be everyone's responsibility—governments, the private sector, and community partners. It is one of the best investments to support families, and care for the next generation."

In the coming weeks and months, drawing on its 30 years of experience and dedication to nourishing children, Breakfast Club of Canada will continue to work closely with the Ontario government, school communities, First Nations partners, as well as Student Nutrition Ontario and its network of regional lead agencies, to implement the National School Food Program in Ontario.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

