BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Breakfast Club of Canada is pleased to announce that this year's annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada raised a remarkable $4.3 million, which includes a $1 million corporate donation from Walmart Canada. The campaign took place in more than 400 Walmart stores and online from August 29 to October 31.

Since 2003, Walmart Canada has worked with Breakfast Club of Canada, donating and raising more than $71 million to help reach students across the country. Walmart Canada is a long-time supporter of the Club's efforts to help give all children an equal chance at success. The generosity of Walmart Canada, its customers and associates will have a significant impact on school nutrition programs across Canada, including in remote communities.

Despite ongoing efforts, Breakfast Club of Canada, school communities and community partners estimate there are still over 800,000 children who would need the Club's support in nearly 3,000 schools. These children continue to be at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this fall, Breakfast Club of Canada remains a cornerstone in the lives of families and communities from coast to coast to coast. As a national leader in school nutrition, it has worked tirelessly since its foundation in 1994 to highlight the importance of a nutritious breakfast every morning for all children.

"For 22 years, Walmart Canada has been a major partner who understands the importance of the work we do. Their continued commitment to reaching more children across the country and the annual fundraising campaign gives us the chance to reach a large audience and encourage millions of Canadians to support our cause. Breakfast Club of Canada is grateful for the support of Walmart over the years," highlighted Judith Barry Co-Founder & Government Relations Director.

"No child should start their day hungry, which is why breakfast programs are so important—they create a warm, caring environment where kids can begin their day with full bellies and ready to learn," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "We're proud to support Breakfast Club of Canada and of our role in setting kids up for lifelong success. We're equally grateful for the continued support from our customers and associates, whose generosity and commitment to fighting childhood hunger continue to make a tremendous impact."

About Breakfast Club of Canada

For 30 years, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfasts and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X , Instagram and LinkedIn.

