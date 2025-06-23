Walmart Canada's Annual Spring Campaign Raises $6.5 Million to Support Children's Hospitals Nationwide

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - In a heartwarming display of generosity and community spirit, Walmart Canada associates and customers joined together to raise an incredible $6.5 million for Children's Miracle Network. The annual spring fundraising campaign supports children's hospitals and makes a real difference in the lives of young patients and their families.

Walmart Canada kicked off the campaign with a $1 million donation, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. Running from May 8 to June 1, the campaign helps children and families who rely on specialized care. Every dollar raised through the campaign goes directly to the nearest children's hospital foundation, funding cutting-edge research, life-saving equipment and family-centred care initiatives. This partnership, which has flourished for over 30 years, has seen Walmart Canada and its customers raise more than $230 million, ensuring children's hospitals can continue to provide the best possible care for kids in their communities.

"Canada's children's hospitals are stronger because of Walmart Canada's associates and customers," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Year after year, their commitment brings real change to children's hospitals across the country, providing young patients the specialized care they need."

"We're incredibly honoured to make an impact on children's health and help kids get the care they need to live better," said Rob Nicol, Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "Our associates and customers are the heart of this campaign and their dedication to supporting children's hospitals is truly inspiring."

This year's spring campaign featured inspiring patient stories, highlighting the real-life impact of donor support. One such story is that of Jack, a Champion from Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. Thanks to donor-supported surgical equipment, research, and ongoing care, Jack is receiving the best possible care at Manitoba's only children's hospital. To learn more about Jack's journey, please click here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

SOURCE Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

For more information: Melissa Greer, Director, Marketing & Communications, Children's Miracle Network, [email protected]; Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, [email protected]