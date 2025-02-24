MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada's annual holiday Spark a Miracle fundraising campaign in support of Children's Miracle Network has raised $5.7 million to benefit children's hospitals across Canada, once again demonstrating the power of generosity.

The campaign invited customers to donate at checkout in-store and online from November 14 to December 24 with a special focus on Giving Tuesday - December 3, 2024. On this day, Walmart Canada contributed $1 from every toy sold in stores and on Walmart.ca, reaching a maximum donation of $200,000.

One hundred percent of the funds raised went directly to 12 children's hospital foundations across the country. These donations enable groundbreaking research, specialized equipment, and enhanced healing environments to ensure the best possible outcomes for children and their families.

"The unwavering support of Walmart Canada, their associates, and customers has been instrumental in helping children's hospitals provide the specialized care kids need across Canada," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO, Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Thank you, Walmart, for your dedication – your generosity is transforming lives and creating brighter futures for children and families in every community."

"Spark a Miracle is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to strengthening the communities we serve," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "We are incredibly proud of our dedicated associates and deeply grateful for the generosity of our customers, who consistently help Canadian families through these donations that prioritize the health and well-being of children."

Highlighting Inspiring Stories

This year's campaign shared the journeys of Patient Ambassadors Cole and Rylie.

Rylie was born prematurely with a hole in her heart and spent three months in the NICU at Stollery Children's Hospital. After undergoing three open-heart surgeries, Rylie is thriving and loves spreading joy to everyone she meets.

Cole developed a rare blood disorder at age four that caused his blood to clot and his kidneys to fail, sending him to Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. Life-saving amputations of his left arm and leg, followed by a kidney transplant, changed Cole's life. In 2023, Cole competed in wheelchair basketball at the Canada Games.

Watch Cole's and Rylie's stories here.

30 Years of Impact

Since 1994, Walmart Canada has partnered with Children's Miracle Network, raising over $230 million to date. Together, they continue to advance pediatric healthcare and provide vital support to families across Canada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

