Children's Hospital Foundations Call for Urgent Holiday Support amid Canada Post Disruption

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - As the Canada Post strike concludes, children's hospital foundations across Canada are calling on Canadians to ensure vital year-end donations are made. Although mail delivery is set to resume, the backlog caused by the strike poses significant challenges for the timely arrival of donations that are crucial to the health and well-being of children nationwide.

"Our children's hospitals depend on the generosity of Canadians, especially during the holiday season," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, the largest single non-governmental funder of children's health in the country. "The end of the strike is a relief, but the lingering effects on postal delays mean critical funding is still at risk."

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations notes that last year, 60% of undesignated donations—critical funds that allow hospitals to respond to urgent needs—were received in the last quarter. Donations enable children's hospitals to allocate resources where they are needed the most, including pediatric critical care services, life-saving equipment for newborns and children, access to life-saving treatment and therapeutic environments for children and families to heal. Given the anticipated postal delays, children's hospitals encourage Canadians to explore other methods of giving.

How You Can Help

To help support children's healthcare this holiday season, consider these options:

Donate Online: Visit your local children's hospital foundation website or donate directly through Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations to ensure your gift reaches hospital foundations quickly and securely. Donate In-Store at Checkout: Fundraising partners accepting donations right now include Walmart, The Brick, Peoples Jewellers, TBooth, Wirelesswave, Northern Reflections, Panda Express, and Lids. Please note, 100% of your donation goes directly to your local children's hospital foundation. Phone: Call your local children's hospital foundation to donate.

"Our corporate and retail partners make it easier than ever to give," added Starkman. "Your donations through these trusted channels make a real difference, helping children across Canada spend the holidays with their families. Together, we can ensure that no child goes without the care they need, now and in the future."

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF) , established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of children's hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children's Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional organizations and supporters. CCHF represents 13 of Canada's children's hospital foundations to ensure that all children have access to the very best care from coast to coast to coast.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations® .

