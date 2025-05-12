Children's Miracle Network Launches Annual Spring Campaign with Walmart Canada to Support Children's Hospitals Nationwide

Walmart Canada to kickstart the campaign with a $1 million donation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network is launching its annual spring fundraising campaign in partnership with Walmart Canada, inviting Canadians to make a difference for children and families in their communities. From May 8 to June 1, customers can donate in-store or online at Walmart.ca, with 100% of funds raised going directly to local children's hospital foundations to support specialized care, life-saving equipment, and ground-breaking research.

"Walmart Canada associates and customers are the driving force behind this campaign, helping ensure that children's hospitals across the country have the resources they need," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Since the partnership began, more than $230 million has been raised, directly benefiting the hospitals that care for children and families when they need it most."

Walmart Canada is once again demonstrating its commitment to children's health by making a lead donation of $1 million to kick off fundraising efforts. Over the years, Walmart Canada has been the largest corporate contributor to children's healthcare in the country, with donations funding cutting-edge medical advancements and compassionate family-centered programs.

"Our dedicated associates and customers make this campaign a reality, and their generosity has an incredible impact on children's hospitals across Canada," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Walmart Canada. "Every dollar donated helps children receive the specialized care they need. We're so proud to keep supporting this important cause."

This year's campaign features inspiring patient stories, highlighting the real-life impact of donor support. Jack, a Champion from Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, is benefiting from donor-supported surgical equipment, research, and ongoing care at Manitoba's only children's hospital. To learn more about Jack's story, please click here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

