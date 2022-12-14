BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Breakfast Club of Canada is pleased to announce that Walmart Canada has raised a record $4.5 million in 2022, allowing the Club to provide 9 million* nutritious morning meals for children and students across Canada. Since 2003, Walmart Canada has worked with Breakfast Club of Canada, donating and raising more than $63 million to help reach more students every day.

This year's fundraising activities contributed $4.5 million and included a $1 million corporate donation from Walmart Canada. Customers were invited to donate in-store and online and Walmart associates organized fundraising initiatives to support the Club's activities to make sure children have an equal chance to learn.

Breakfast Club of Canada has been working tirelessly for the past 28 years and today reaches more than 580,000 children in over 3,500 school nutrition programs throughout Canada each morning. With inflation reducing the ability of individuals and households to afford essential expenses, the demand has increased for essential services provided by various organizations. More than ever, the Club's operations rely on a dedicated network of partners, such as Walmart Canada to gather resources and bring the organization closer to a goal: breakfast for every child, every day.

"For two decades, Walmart Canada has been a major partner who understands the importance of the work we do to nurture children's potential through breakfast programs," highlighted Judith Barry Co-Founder & Government Relations Director. "Their continued commitment to reaching more children across the country and the annual fundraising campaign gives us the chance to reach a large audience and encourage millions of Canadians to support our cause. Breakfast Club of Canada is grateful for the support and the strong relationship built with Walmart over the years."

"Together with Breakfast Club of Canada, we've been making great strides in fighting hunger and ensuring kids are fueled to learn with greater access to nutritious school meals," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "We're proud to partner with Breakfast Club of Canada and we would like to thank our associates and customers for a record-breaking year, for their overwhelming generosity and another fantastic campaign."

* The Club's national contribution average is $0.50 per breakfast. For every dollar Walmart, its customers and associates raise, Breakfast Club of Canada can help provide two meals to children.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized by Aliments du Québec for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach more than 580,000 children in over 3,500 school nutrition programs across the country. The ultimate goal: breakfast for every child, every day. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r and LinkedIn.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

