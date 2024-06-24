Walmart Canada Raises $7M in 30th Annual Spring Campaign to Propel Advancements at Canada's Children's Hospitals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada's annual spring fundraising campaign for Children's Miracle Network raised $7 million to benefit children's hospitals across Canada. The campaign, which ran from May 9 to June 2, reflects the remarkable generosity of Walmart's associates and customers.

The funds raised are critical to meet the needs of children's hospitals, supporting initiatives from pioneering research and life-saving equipment to creating specialized healing environments. Walmart kickstarted the giving campaign with a $1 million donation.

The spring campaign, combined with ongoing fundraising efforts, has achieved a remarkable milestone, raising more than $220M to benefit children's hospitals and transform the lives of children and their families.

"As we celebrate 30 years of unwavering support, we commend Walmart's associates and customers for their incredible dedication to the health and well-being of Canada's children," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Their long-standing commitment truly makes a difference at children's hospitals across Canada, and in the lives of so many families."

"For 30 years, our associates and customers have played an important role in helping children live better through our work with Children's Miracle Network," said Rob Nicol, Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "We're grateful for their steadfast commitment and overwhelming generosity as we celebrate another successful campaign."

This year's campaign featured stories of patients supported by donors. Claire, the Champion from Alberta Children's Hospital, is benefiting from life-changing Brain Computer Interface technology that was made possible by the generosity of donors. To learn more about Claire's inspiring story, please click here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

