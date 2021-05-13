Walmart Canada named Children's Miracle Network's Corporate Partner of the Year as annual fundraising campaign kicks off across the country

The annual campaign is encouraging customers to donate with a commitment from Walmart Canada to match up to $820,000 for local children's hospitals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network (CMN) has named Walmart Canada as their Corporate Partner of year, as they launch this year's fundraising campaign in support of Children's Miracle Network member hospitals across the country.

In partnering with Children's Miracle Network for over 27 years, Walmart Canada and its generous customers have raised and donated $169 million in support of children's hospital foundations in Canada.

Walmart Canada was named Children's Miracle Network's 2020 Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year for its innovative approach to fundraising and its remarkable efforts to change the health of children in Canada in a year like no other. The Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year award recognizes outstanding strategic partners that have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to CMN Hospitals through innovative fundraising and awareness initiatives.

"Walmart Canada and its associates are some of the most dedicated fundraisers for children's hospital foundations in Canada, and have been a Children's Miracle Network partner for over 27 years. Their support is making a difference and we are pleased that they are being recognized as our 2020 Corporate Partners of the Year," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Last year, they, along with the generous donation from Walmart customers across the country, contributed over $16 million - even during the pandemic. We are immensely grateful and can't wait to see what can be achieved in 2021."

This year's annual campaign kicks off on May 13. The annual campaign raises funds to support member hospitals in areas they need it most, from providing lifesaving equipment and research to supporting vital therapy programs and providing charitable care.

"We're proud of the work we do in partnership with Children's Miracle Network and are honoured to be CMN's Partner of the Year. The ability to support life changing and lifesaving work for children across the country is a point of pride for our associates and our entire organization," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "Our associates and customers always give generously, which does make a difference for children across the country. We're looking forward to another successful campaign."

Canadians can get involved in the campaign from May 13 to June 6, 2021, by donating in-store or online at Walmart.ca. Walmart Canada will be matching donations up to $820,000. Donations made in-store will stay in the region in which the donation is made to support the local children's hospital.

Children's Miracle Network raises funds to support 14 children's hospital foundations in Canada and works to ensure children have access to the best healthcare possible. Donations directly benefit the local hospitals, and are used to support the health care that is needed most, including; revolutionizing treatment and care through research, providing the right care at the right place at the right time, such as emergency or virtual care, and creating healing environments with new spaces and equipment. All funds support the families and communities that Walmart serves.

More than 2.4 million Canadian children like Children's Miracle Network Champion Sydnee Doiron, 17, benefit from this important work. During an operation for a serious heart condition, Sydnee suffered a massive stroke, which left her right side paralyzed. She had to relearn how to walk and talk, but with the support of Children's Miracle Network donations, kids like Sydnee can have access to advanced care and technology to treat their conditions, like a robot called KINARM, a customizable device that has uses games to help with sensory and motor skills funded by donor dollars.

To learn more about Walmart's charitable initiatives in Canada, visit walmartcanada.ca/community-giving.

