"Earn 3% in Walmart Reward Dollars on the millions of items sold on walmart.ca with the Walmart Rewards World Mastercard. It gives Canadians the ability to earn rewards fast on their everyday household necessities including home delivery, curbside pickup of groceries, and 1.25% in Walmart Reward Dollars on purchases at Walmart Canada stores and at any gas station. We are sure that the Walmart Rewards Mastercard is right for the times," said Terry Mathews, Vice President of Financial Services for Walmart Canada. "Walmart Rewards can be earned anywhere Mastercard is accepted and used to purchase merchandise at Walmart Canada's low prices."

Walmart Reward Dollars are earned in dollar equivalents – not points – making it easy for cardholders to know how much they've earned and can redeem. With the new premium Walmart Rewards World Mastercard, cardholders earn 3% on all their Walmart.ca purchases, 1.25% at any gas station and at all Walmart Canada stores and 1% everywhere else. Walmart Reward Dollars can be redeemed in five-dollar increments at the cash register at any Walmart Canada store or on Walmart.ca. Walmart Rewards World Mastercard cardholders will automatically benefit from protection on certain purchases with Purchase Assurance and Extended Warranty Protection.

"Walmart customers have been asking how they can earn Walmart Rewards faster, we are excited to be able to provide them more ways to help them save money and stretch their budgets further," added Mathews. "The Walmart Rewards World Mastercard was developed with Walmart customers in mind and the Walmart Reward Dollars program focuses on giving them extra value on life's everyday things."

Customers can conveniently apply at any register inside Walmart Canada stores or online at Walmart.ca. New applicants for a Walmart Rewards Mastercard will be eligible for the World card if they have an annual household income of $100,000 or more. Standard credit and other approval criteria apply.

Cardholders can review transactions, check their Walmart Reward Dollars balance, and make payments, anytime and anywhere online. For more information on the Walmart Rewards World Mastercard and complete terms and conditions of the program, please visit: www.walmart.ca/financial.

The Walmart Rewards World Mastercard is issued by Duo Bank of Canada.

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Duo Bank of Canada

Duo Bank of Canada is a Canadian Bank founded on a mission to provide value-driven financial products that are clear and simple, to help Canadians focus on what matters to them. Duo Bank specializes in turnkey and customizable financial services solutions designed to deepen customer loyalty and grow sales. The growing complement of products and services includes credit card, rewards and related protection services. With a value-driven approach to financial services, robust sales channels and innovative and efficient operational solutions, Duo Bank partners with industry leading service providers to deliver the next generation of financial solutions. www.duobank.com

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: and to coordinate interviews, please contact: Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada, [email protected]; Jennifer Sault, Duo Bank of Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

