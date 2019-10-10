Walmart Canada first official Canadian retailer to partner with Cornershop on-demand grocery delivery

Walmart Canada is also Cornershop's first official partner outside of Latin America as the retailer works to reinforce its commitment to bringing the latest technology and services to customers – always at Walmart's everyday low prices.

Walmart Canada's suite of services includes grocery pickup and home delivery offered to help its customers shop where, when and how they want, in-store or online.

"Customers in the GTA have more choices than ever for how to shop for on-demand groceries at Walmart," said Daryl Porter, Vice President, eCommerce Operations and Logistics at Walmart eCommerce. "By introducing more shopping options at Walmart, we're helping make life easier and more convenient without compromising on our everyday low prices. Cornershop and other delivery services are one way that we can provide that easy, convenient access."

Through the Cornershop app and website, users can order groceries for delivery. Cornershop's trained shoppers then go to one of the 14 participating Walmart stores in the GTA to pick out quality groceries. They call every customer at the end of each shop, and customers can approve any replacements or request another item to be added to the cart. Cornershop has a high availability for on-demand time slots, and customers can subscribe to Cornershop Pop for $99/year to get free delivery on every order over $40 and steeper discounts.

"Toronto is our first market outside of Latin America, making it a special city to everybody on our team. We're excited about our progress thus far and we're proud that our partnership with Walmart in Mexico and Chile helped us earn the trust of our new partners at Walmart Canada," said Oskar Hjertonsson, Founder and CEO, Cornershop. "We offer customers consistent, high-quality service for on-demand groceries delivered from Walmart stores in Toronto, Mississauga, and more cities in the near future."

The additional Walmart stores partnering with Cornershop include locations in Scarborough, Mississauga, Malton, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Erin Mills and Downsview.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a growing chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Cornershop

Cornershop is an on-demand grocery app that first launched in Chile and Mexico in 2015. The app allows users to order groceries for delivery in as little as 60 minutes, and has recently expanded into Canada and Peru. Visit www.cornershopapp.com for more information.

