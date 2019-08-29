Walmart Canada Brings Grocery Delivery to Montreal For The First Time

MONTREAL, August 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - For the first time ever, Walmart Canada is excited to announce today the launch of online grocery delivery in Montreal, Quebec, bringing grocery delivery to Montreal customers. Customers can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and dairy, as well as health and beauty products, household goods, pet food, baby food, diapers and much more.

"Introducing grocery delivery to Montreal brings more time-saving ways to shop at Walmart to even more Canadians," said Daryl Porter, Vice-President Omni-channel and eCommerce. "Whether our customers choose to shop in-store, online, pick up or have their groceries delivered, we want to make Walmart the easiest and most convenient place to shop for everything they need."

Grocery delivery is the latest in a suite of services offered by Walmart Canada to help Montreal-based Walmart customers shop where, when and how they want. In addition to the new delivery option, Walmart Canada customers can choose the option that works best for them, including grocery pickup at 10 Montreal-area Walmart stores, shopping in-store for fresh produce and grocery, and in-store and online for general merchandise, all at Walmart's guaranteed unbeatable low prices.

Customers shop online at Walmart.ca/épicerie (Walmart.ca/grocery) or via the Walmart app and place their order. Personal shoppers at the store pick and pack the items and contact the crowdsourced delivery partner with order details. The delivery partner collects the order and delivers it to customers during their specified delivery window.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as early as the very next day or up to 21 days in advance. Walmart's Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.97 fee for us to pick, pack and deliver to customers' doors with a $50 minimum grocery order before taxes. There are no subscription fees and no price markups, just Walmart's unbeatable prices. Walmart will be offering a launch promotion to "Save $20 on each of your first 4 deliveries for orders over $75 before taxes" with the promo code MONTREAL80. The promo code expires November 30, 2019.

With today's launch, Walmart grocery delivery is now available in all provinces.

