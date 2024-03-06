MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - As the company begins its new fiscal year, Walmart Canada has announced expanded and new roles for five members of its senior leadership team to support its continued growth as a modern, omnichannel retailer.

Walmart Canada is on a growth trajectory, reshaping its business to better serve omnichannel customers, with an end-to-end, one-customer mindset in-store and online. These changes solidify the team's direction heading into a new fiscal year while celebrating the existing strength of the Canadian Leadership Team.

John Bayliss has been appointed Chief Operations Officer

has been appointed Laurent Duray has been appointed Chief Growth Officer

has been appointed Matt Kelly has been appointed Vice President, Supply Chain

has been appointed Joe Schrauder has been appointed Vice President, Head of Store Operations

has been appointed Michon Williams joins the Canadian Leadership Team as Chief Technology Officer

"As a people-led, tech-powered organization, it's our people who are the driving force behind our growth and success," said Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "We're driving the future of retail at Walmart Canada, building a modern, omnichannel business that will offer the best experience for our customers - however they choose to shop with us. We have the right team in place to take our business to the next level and we were proud to look to internal talent as we expanded and filled key roles on our executive team."

John Bayliss has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer, leading an expanded portfolio that includes Store Operations, Supply Chain, Format and Real Estate development. John's deep knowledge of supply chain operations and format strategy positions him well to lead this new mandate. Most recently, John held the role of Walmart Canada's Chief Administration Officer.

Laurent Duray has been promoted to the role of Chief Growth Officer. This expanded portfolio will focus on alternate revenue streams, such as Retail Media and Financial Services, digital enablement, eCommerce and customer understanding. Laurent's portfolio also encompasses the Customer Organization, including marketing, and eCommerce leadership teams. Laurent previously held the role of Walmart Canada's Chief eCommerce Officer.

Matt Kelly has been promoted to the role of Vice President, Supply Chain. He previously held the role of Vice President, Supply Chain Transformation, where he was responsible for leading Walmart Canada's ongoing supply chain infrastructure reinvention program to design, build and commission new sites leveraging state of the art technology to support our long-term omnichannel growth.

Joe Schrauder has been appointed Vice President, Head of Store Operations. He previously held the role of Vice President, Operations & Chief of Staff to the CEO, leading the Project Management Office and responsibility for the Central Operations, and the Future Store Operating teams. Before joining Walmart Canada in 2023, he held the role of Vice President, International Operations & Realty, Walmart International. He has spent his career with Walmart, beginning in-store and dedicating over 20 years of experience so far to Walmart U.S. and International Operations.

Michon Williams joins the Canadian Leadership Team in her role as Chief Technology Officer. As a people-led, tech-powered business, Michon's extensive background in technology development and product and portfolio management will ensure we are successful in advancing our business strategy through technology.

To learn more about Walmart Canada's Leadership Team, visit https://www.walmartcanada.ca/about-us/leadership

