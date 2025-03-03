TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced it expects to release its 2024 fourth quarter and annual results prior to 9:30 a.m. ET on March 4, 2025, revised from after market close on March 3, 2025.

The release of the results will be followed by a webcast of Wajax's Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call, at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 4, 2025, as previously announced.

About Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

