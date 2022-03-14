Wahi Releases 2021 Toronto Housing Market Report

The digital real estate platform publishes 2021 transaction trends for home sales in

Toronto communities

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's housing market is hotter than ever and Toronto continues to lead annual growth in sales. Wahi, a digital real estate company, announced today they have published their Toronto Housing Market Report, which provides year-over-year real estate transaction trends for all of Toronto's communities.

Created using data from in-depth market research and a comprehensive analysis of the Toronto market, the report offers:

An overview of the neighbourhoods with the greatest year-over-year price gains

A comparison of average sales price versus median sales price by community

The property mix and median sold prices for detached homes, condos and townhomes by community

The average number of days a home was on the market by community

The company's report also includes insights into why some Toronto communities and property types experienced higher growth than others in 2021.

"Our goal at Wahi is to empower the consumer with knowledge," said Wahi Chief Executive Officer Benjy Katchen. "This report will help consumers understand how the market is changing so that they can make informed decisions when it comes to buying or selling their home. Realtors can share this with their clients as they embark on their real estate journey together."

The report is supported by compelling infographics that show price and activity change by area and property type, as well as communities with the highest annual increase in sales activity.

Learn more about the Toronto housing market and visit wahi.com to read our 2021 Toronto Housing Market Report .

About Wahi

Wahi is a digital real estate platform that uses tools, information and experiences to improve the real estate journey for consumers and realtors. With innovation and better data insights at its core, Wahi's mission is to empower Canadians with the knowledge to help them make informed decisions when it comes to buying, selling, or renting their home.

