Wahi Announces Expansion and Launches First AI-Powered Realtor Recommendation System in Alberta

The digital real estate company redefines the homebuying experience by putting more power into consumers' hands.

TORONTO, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Wahi, a leading digital real estate platform, announced its expansion to Alberta , bringing its residents cutting-edge tech and market insights, along with expert REALTORS®, to make homebuying faster and easier.

Following its launch in the Greater Toronto Area in 2022, and expansion into several other provinces, Wahi now provides Alberta residents with a smarter, more efficient way to buy a home. Wahi removes the guesswork by offering agent-level insights on the latest listings, including sold price history, school scores and local real estate data.

For a smarter and faster home search experience, Wahi's all-in-one app provides personalized listings recommendations tailored to your preferences. The app also lets you invite a co-buyer to start house hunting together and create a personalized home search experience. Available on the App Store or Google Play , the app recommends properties based on the co-buyers' preferences and allows partners to chat with each other and their Realtor about listings, and book showings directly.

Alberta residents can also take advantage of Wahi's first-of-its-kind AI-enabled Realtor matching, which connects them with Realtors in their area with a proven track record. With this innovative system, consumers can now find the best real estate agents for their areas and property type. And Wahi's Perfect Match Guarantee ensures they'll find the right Realtor for them.

"Alberta's affordability is attracting homebuyers from around Canada, with 2023 being a banner year for interprovincial migration to the province. We believe homebuyers in Alberta would benefit from having access to a tech-enabled experience that brings the same conveniences as shopping online, streaming content, or ordering food," says Benjy Katchen, Wahi's CEO and co-founder.

"Wahi's smart home search can save homebuyers time sifting through listings, while our agent-level insights gives them more control over the homebuying process. And with Wahi's Realtor Match, homebuyers know they're getting a great Realtor that's matched to their unique needs.

Since its launch, Wahi has received the Canadian Business Innovation Award Innovation Award in 2023 and 2024, and a 2024 Webby Honoree Award for Apps & Software - Services & Utilities.

